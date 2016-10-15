About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Contemporary India's history

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Indian politics 1948-2014

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 103 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The long transition of India's economy

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

India's foreign policy

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

