Learner Reviews & Feedback for Contemporary India by The University of Melbourne

4.2
stars
33 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course presents some important vignettes of a complex, highly diverse India that is also witnessing unprecedented changes since its formal independence in 1947 from Great Britain. The lectures revolve around social dimensions of change, the continuing influence of ancient texts on contemporary India, political democracy, economic transition from the state to the market, gender relations, India's economic globalisation and changing world view. While one of the objectives is to capture the multifaceted process of change, the course also critically examines some of the tensions inherent in these changes. For example, how does gender inequality play itself out in a changing Indian society, how do the modernist conceptions of art entailing market valuation challenge the more socio-centric values found in South India, what are the politics linguistic identities, and how might India address its myriad development challenges such as poverty and unemployment. No specific prior knowledge is required. However, it would be helpful if students are aware of the socio political dynamics at play in contemporary India and keep themselves abreast with current affairs and debates in the country to fully appreciate the various dimensions and contours if the subject matter in the course. This course is taught in English. View the MOOC promotional video here: http://tinyurl.com/hx8mhxb...

By Jayraj N

Nov 21, 2016

Very Good Course which primarily focuses on India's First and Second Generation Economic Reforms.

I would personally recommend following the course 'Importance of India'after that of 'Contemporary India" as the latter provides a solid introduction to University of OHIO based former course.

I had to lop off one star because the course content tended to stray off limits in Weeks 6 and 7;

To be honest, Go straight to the test after completing Week 5; which i view as the end of this course.

By Hansha

Dec 4, 2016

This course is excellent! The lecturers are superb and they know their stuff.

By Bart S

Sep 2, 2016

repeat the class!

By Pablo A G M

Nov 27, 2016

Despite being a very interesting topic, I did not find this course as enjoyable as others I have done. Maybe covering these many amount of things in such a short course is too challenging. Anyhow, if you want to learn about India, it is a good course. However, I would recommend the one from The Ohio State University ('The importance of India")

By Glenn O

Sep 11, 2016

The first half of the course is excellent, but slows down in the second half.

By jose L M

Sep 3, 2016

Excellent

By Rajshekar B

Oct 16, 2016

Very nice course with good chronological description of events. good links for additional reading. I feel it could have been a bit more elaborate or more in depth.

By RAMKARAN S

Sep 25, 2016

Of course, this course will give a whole idea about the India of contemporary time.

