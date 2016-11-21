By Jayraj N•
Nov 21, 2016
Very Good Course which primarily focuses on India's First and Second Generation Economic Reforms.
I would personally recommend following the course 'Importance of India'after that of 'Contemporary India" as the latter provides a solid introduction to University of OHIO based former course.
I had to lop off one star because the course content tended to stray off limits in Weeks 6 and 7;
To be honest, Go straight to the test after completing Week 5; which i view as the end of this course.
By Hansha•
Dec 4, 2016
This course is excellent! The lecturers are superb and they know their stuff.
By Bart S•
Sep 2, 2016
repeat the class!
By Pablo A G M•
Nov 27, 2016
Despite being a very interesting topic, I did not find this course as enjoyable as others I have done. Maybe covering these many amount of things in such a short course is too challenging. Anyhow, if you want to learn about India, it is a good course. However, I would recommend the one from The Ohio State University ('The importance of India")
By Glenn O•
Sep 11, 2016
The first half of the course is excellent, but slows down in the second half.
By jose L M•
Sep 3, 2016
Excellent
By Rajshekar B•
Oct 16, 2016
Very nice course with good chronological description of events. good links for additional reading. I feel it could have been a bit more elaborate or more in depth.
By RAMKARAN S•
Sep 25, 2016
Of course, this course will give a whole idea about the India of contemporary time.