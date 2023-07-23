University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Sports Turf Management: Best Practices
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Sports Turf Management: Best Practices

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Bruce Branham

Instructor: Bruce Branham

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

6 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

Module one will examine the principles of athletic field construction. Explore site analysis factors such as drainage and soil condition. Overall, the principles of athletic field construction require careful planning, attention to detail, and expertise to ensure a safe and functional playing surface.

The right tools and techniques are essential for effective athletic field maintenance. Regular maintenance is vital for the safety and longevity of the field and for the enjoyment of the players who use it. This module will discuss critical aspects of athletic field maintenance, including mowing, fertilizing, aerating, and irrigating. An athletic field can provide a safe and enjoyable playing surface for years with proper care.

Maintaining athletic fields can be a challenge, especially when it comes to traffic and compaction. Traffic refers to the movement of people and equipment over the field, while compaction refers to the compression of soil caused by this traffic. Both can harm the health and longevity of the field, leading to reduced playability and increased risk of injury. In this module, we will explore the causes and effects of traffic and compaction on athletic fields and strategies for preventing and mitigating these issues. Whether you are a coach, groundskeeper, or concerned community member, this module will provide valuable insights into how to keep your athletic fields in top condition for years to come.

Artificial turf fields have become increasingly popular due to their durability and low maintenance requirements. Constructed of synthetic fibers that mimic the look and feel of natural grass, these fields make an attractive option for sports teams and recreational facilities. In addition to being more resistant to wear and tear than natural grass, artificial turf can be used regardless of weather conditions. However, some concerns about these fields' safety and environmental impact exist.

Explore additional resources, use the information you learned throughout the course to analyze a case study, and complete the final assessment.

Bruce Branham
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

