University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Golf Course Management: Best Practices
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Golf Course Management: Best Practices

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Bruce Branham

Instructor: Bruce Branham

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Golf course architecture has a rich and fascinating history that spans centuries. From the earliest golf courses in Scotland to the modern-day masterpieces found worldwide, the design and construction of golf courses have evolved and adapted to golfers' changing needs and preferences. In this module, we will explore the history of golf course architecture, from the rudimentary courses of the past to today's innovative designs. We will examine the key figures and movements that have influenced the development of golf course architecture. We will also consider the various factors designers must consider when creating a world-class golf course.

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 assignment

Golf course construction is a complex process that involves careful planning, design, and execution. It requires a team of skilled professionals knowledgeable in various aspects of construction, including excavation, grading, landscaping, and irrigation. Every step is critical to ensuring the project's success, from selecting the right location to choosing the best materials and equipment. Whether building a new course or renovating an existing one, careful attention to detail is essential for creating a functional and aesthetically pleasing course that provides an enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

What's included

5 videos4 readings1 assignment

The condition of the turf on a golf course can significantly impact the game, making proper management essential. Factors such as mowing, humidity, irrigation, and fertility must all be considered when managing turfgrass on golf courses. This module will address key principles for implementing effective management strategies to ensure the turf remains healthy, green, and consistent for a superior golfing experience.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 assignment

Effective soil management is at the heart of maintaining healthy and vibrant turf. By carefully monitoring and optimizing a soil's physical, chemical, and biological properties, you can promote strong roots, prevent erosion, and ensure that your greens, tees, and fairways remain healthy and resilient year-round. This module will cover the basics of soil management for golf courses, including soil testing, fertilization, and irrigation strategies to keep golf turf in top condition.

What's included

8 videos3 readings1 assignment

This module will discuss various diseases affecting golf courses and how to prevent and manage them. As a golf course manager or superintendent, it is essential to be aware of these diseases and take necessary measures to ensure the health and longevity of your course. Examine common turfgrass diseases, control strategies, and other issues. By the end of this module, you will better understand the common diseases that affect golf courses and the steps you can take to keep your golf course healthy and thriving.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Instructor

Bruce Branham
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
2 Courses647 learners

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions