In this course, you'll have the opportunity to explore some of the greatest classic golf architects who built courses from the 1880s through the 1920s and some contemporary golf course architects. You'll also learn about the methods of putting green construction and maintenance and examine bunker construction, maintenance, and expenses. Additionally, you'll explore routine cultural practices, such as thatch management, soil pH control, turf cultivation, rolling, topdressing, and localized dry spots, which are essential for proper golf course management. Lastly, you'll discover the strategies used to manage golf course diseases, which are crucial for ensuring a healthy and safe environment for golfers.
Golf Course Management: Best Practices
6 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
Golf course architecture has a rich and fascinating history that spans centuries. From the earliest golf courses in Scotland to the modern-day masterpieces found worldwide, the design and construction of golf courses have evolved and adapted to golfers' changing needs and preferences. In this module, we will explore the history of golf course architecture, from the rudimentary courses of the past to today's innovative designs. We will examine the key figures and movements that have influenced the development of golf course architecture. We will also consider the various factors designers must consider when creating a world-class golf course.
4 videos3 readings1 assignment
Golf course construction is a complex process that involves careful planning, design, and execution. It requires a team of skilled professionals knowledgeable in various aspects of construction, including excavation, grading, landscaping, and irrigation. Every step is critical to ensuring the project's success, from selecting the right location to choosing the best materials and equipment. Whether building a new course or renovating an existing one, careful attention to detail is essential for creating a functional and aesthetically pleasing course that provides an enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
5 videos4 readings1 assignment
The condition of the turf on a golf course can significantly impact the game, making proper management essential. Factors such as mowing, humidity, irrigation, and fertility must all be considered when managing turfgrass on golf courses. This module will address key principles for implementing effective management strategies to ensure the turf remains healthy, green, and consistent for a superior golfing experience.
6 videos2 readings1 assignment
Effective soil management is at the heart of maintaining healthy and vibrant turf. By carefully monitoring and optimizing a soil's physical, chemical, and biological properties, you can promote strong roots, prevent erosion, and ensure that your greens, tees, and fairways remain healthy and resilient year-round. This module will cover the basics of soil management for golf courses, including soil testing, fertilization, and irrigation strategies to keep golf turf in top condition.
8 videos3 readings1 assignment
This module will discuss various diseases affecting golf courses and how to prevent and manage them. As a golf course manager or superintendent, it is essential to be aware of these diseases and take necessary measures to ensure the health and longevity of your course. Examine common turfgrass diseases, control strategies, and other issues. By the end of this module, you will better understand the common diseases that affect golf courses and the steps you can take to keep your golf course healthy and thriving.
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
