Professor Anthony P. D'Costa joined the University of Melbourne and the Australia India Institute as Chair of Contemporary Indian Studies in May 2013. Prior to joining Melbourne University, Professor D'Costa was Research Director, Asia Research Centre at the Copenhagen Business School, Denmark. Prior to this he was with the University of Washington for 18 years. He has written extensively on the political economy of steel, automobile, and IT industries covering themes of globalisation, development, innovations, and industrial restructuring.
Of his eight books, most recently he co-edited Transformation and Development: The Political Economy of Transition in India and China with Amiya Kumar Bagchi and edited A New India? Critical Reflections in the Long Twentieth Century. He is working on globalisation and the international mobility of IT workers. He has been a fellow of the American Institute of Indian Studies, Fulbright-Hays, Korea Foundation, Social Science Research Council, World Institute of Development Economics Research, and the Abe (Japan Foundation).