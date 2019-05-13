The Global Diplomacy course is a unique offering to the MOOC environment. Bringing together cutting edge research in the broad fields of Diplomatic and International Studies, award winning distance learning delivery and the instructors previous experience of delivering a successful MOOC. Please see the volume Global Diplomacy: Theories, Types and Models authored with Dr Alison Holmes, (Westview, 2016), and the Understanding Research Methods MOOC from Coursera.
Offered By
Global Diplomacy – Diplomacy in the Modern WorldUniversity of London
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
17%
17%
Skills you will gain
- Policy Analysis
- Art
- History
- International Relations
Learner Career Outcomes
17%
17%
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
SOAS University of London
SOAS is the world’s leading institution for the study of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and offers a truly global perspective. With its vast repository of knowledge and expertise on our specialist regions, SOAS is uniquely placed to inform and shape current thinking about the economic, political, cultural, security and religious challenges of our world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Welcome to Global Diplomacy: Diplomacy in the Modern World.
E-tivity1: What is Diplomacy?
In this E-tivity we will question the nature of diplomacy and construct a definition.
E-tivity 2 Success and Failure in Diplomacy
Welcome to the second week of Global Diplomacy: Diplomacy in the Modern World. This module will explore what constitutes Success and Failure in Diplomacy
E-tivity 3: The Qualities of a 'Good' Diplomat
Welcome to the third week of Global Diplomacy: Diplomacy in the Modern World. This module will discuss qualities of a 'good' diplomat.
E-tivity 4: Diplomacy in Action
Welcome to the fourth week of Global Diplomacy: Diplomacy in the Modern World. This module will explore where we see diplomacy in action.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.36%
- 4 stars15.48%
- 3 stars3.83%
- 2 stars1%
- 1 star1.31%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL DIPLOMACY – DIPLOMACY IN THE MODERN WORLD
Great course! An absolute great reference to lean on in my career again. Refreshing and renewing. The tutors were absolute amazing and on point. Assignments easy to understand. Ready for the next!
This is the ideal course for anyone who wants a peek into what diplomacy actually is. After this course, I learnt that diplomacy is required in everyone's life, in each of our day to day activities.
Excellent course for those aspiring to be career diplomats. Engages us with a history of diplomacy ever since it was widely practised and accepted as a form of conflict management and resolution.
The coursework has been structured incredibly well with appropriate amount of reading and writing. Week 5 as a Revision through thorough run of Interviews is an immensely effective addition.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.