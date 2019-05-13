About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

started a new career after completing these courses

17%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Policy Analysis
  • Art
  • History
  • International Relations

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

SOAS University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete

E-tivity1: What is Diplomacy?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

E-tivity 2 Success and Failure in Diplomacy

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

E-tivity 3: The Qualities of a 'Good' Diplomat

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

E-tivity 4: Diplomacy in Action

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL DIPLOMACY – DIPLOMACY IN THE MODERN WORLD

