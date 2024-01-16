University of Geneva
Water Cooperation and Diplomacy
University of Geneva

Water Cooperation and Diplomacy

Taught in English

Course

Course

Fatine Ezbakhe
Christian Bréthaut
Jenniver Sehring | IHE Delft Institute

Instructors: Fatine Ezbakhe

4.8

(10 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

20 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

29 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module you are introduced to the core features of the concept of water diplomacy. You familiarize with various definitions of water diplomacy, as well as existing similiarities and differences among them. You are presented with key elements related to the implementation of water diplomacy i.e. scales, actors and challenges .

What's included

7 videos3 readings6 quizzes

Transboundary water interaction takes place at different stages of conflict and cooperation. It also often happens simultaneously at various levels and in formal and informal ways. In this module you will learn how relations between actors are influenced by geographical, political and economic asymmetries and what the main theoretical approaches to explain water conflict and cooperation, are.

What's included

9 videos2 readings5 quizzes

This module increases your understanding and practice of, water diplomacy tools. It inspires you to be involved in related processes at various levels with various actors. It does so by (i) explaining everything you need to know on the main three tracks of water diplomacy, (ii) taking you through hands-on exercises, and (iii) assessing acquired skills needed when addressing complex water issues, in the future.

What's included

13 videos1 reading7 quizzes

This module increases your understanding of various legal and institutional frameworks relevant to water cooperation and diplomacy. You will be able to understand, name and explain a number of legal tools and institutional arrangements whose use is pertinent to water cooperation and diplomacy.

What's included

9 videos2 readings5 quizzes

Data exchange and joint fact finding can contribute to building trust, and information and knowledge informs transboundary water management. However, data on water resources can be protected as matter of national security which prevents data exchange. Identifying what data and information is needed to take decisions is a difficult task, and power imbalances can influence data collection, knowledge production, and narratives. This module teaches you who produces and uses data, information and knowledge, and how different actors use these to influence water cooperation.

What's included

10 videos4 readings6 quizzes

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.9 (8 ratings)
Fatine Ezbakhe
University of Geneva
1 Course1,176 learners
Christian Bréthaut
University of Geneva
4 Courses57,098 learners

Offered by

University of Geneva

