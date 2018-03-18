In recent decades, international law has undergone a series of major developments in order to accommodate the many new facets of freshwater management and protection. The adoption of universal, regional and basin instruments highlights how important it is to study the evolution of international water regulations and to be able to identify the main principles in this field. This course aims to provide the necessary background to understand and examine the regulation applicable to transboundary freshwaters especially to rivers, lakes and aquifers. It presents the principles and legal standards that govern the use, sharing, management and protection of these resources.
Module 1: Introduction to international water law
With around two hundred and seventy-six (276) rivers and lakes and a large number of groundwater shared by two or more States, there is an increasing level of interest in the importance of international law in this area. This introductory module is designed to highlight how international regulation is fundamental to achieving a harmonious and peaceful management of these essential resources. It outlines the various issues and challenges related to the management and protection of water resources. Whilst emphasis is placed on the factors that can lead to conflict, the module will also show how water can be considered as an instrument of peace and cooperation among States. Within this context, the benefits of cooperation between States over transboundary freshwater are examined. We will also analyse the different uses linked to water resources and the relationships that exist between them. The module will be concluded by a quiz worth 15% of the final mark. You must have at least 80% of the answers correct to pass the module.
Module 2: The Evolution of the International Regulation on Fresh Water Resources
Module 3: The Principles of the Law on Transboundary Water Resources I
This module presents the general principles governing how water is shared and we will also examine the rules associated with planned measures on transboundary waters. We will take a look at the theory behind the principle of equitable and reasonable use, the obligation to not cause significant harm and the principle of cooperation. The rules of notification, consultation and negotiation in the case of planned measures will be examined in detail. We will also focus how these principles interact with each other. The module will be concluded by a quiz worth 25% of the final mark. You must have at least 80% of the answers correct to pass the module.
The Principles of the Law on Transboundary Water Resources II
This module highlights how other bodies of norms such as international environmental law, human rights and the law of climate change have contributed to the protection of transboundary freshwaters. The module presents the main international conventions that deal with the environment and details the principles that apply to the management of shared water resources (such as prevention, precaution and the obligation to conduct an environmental impact study). We will examine new legal instruments that take into account these aspects of international freshwater law via the water charters (such as for the Senegal River, the Niger River Basin, the Lake Chad Basin). The module will be concluded by a quiz worth 25% of the final mark. You must have at least 80% of the answers correct to pass the module.
This course really helps for all the legal field person specially for those who wish to build their career in ENVIRONMENTAL LAW not only at domestic but at also international level.
The course gave a great insight on the importance of international trans-boundary water resources and its dispute management procedures with lot of examples and case studies.
An interesting course on international water law. For me, this is a new area of study and I would be interested to learn how this law is applied in different parts of the world.
This has been very engaging, but a worthwhile and fulfilling eye opener to the field of International Water Law....I won't hesitate recommend this to you and anyone else!
