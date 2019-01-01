Profile

Makane Moïse Mbengue

Professor

    Bio

    Makane Moïse Mbengue is an Associate Professor within the Faculty of Law of the University of Geneva and within the Institute of Environmental Sciences (University of Geneva). He is also a visiting professor at Sciences Po Paris (School of Law). Makane Moïse Mbengue has held various positions. He has been a legal advisor for the World Bank and the Senegal River Development Organization, as well as a legal expert for the Nile Basin Initiative Secretariat, the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Green Cross International. He has also been a member of the Expert Group on Legal and Institutional infrastructures for the sound management of chemicals and measures for Recovering costs of national Administrations (UNEP, Geneva). He acts as counsel to States in litigation and with advisory proceedings taken before the International Court of Justice and is involved in arbitration proceedings. He is a member of several academic and professional societies (American Society of International Law (ASIL), the African Society for International Law, the African Association of International Law) and is a member of the International Law Institute's team of rapporteurs. Makane Mbengue is author and co-author of several books and articles and has presented papers at various prestigious conferences and symposia. Makane Moïse Mbengue holds a PhD in Public International Law from the University of Geneva. He also holds a Masters in Public Law and an LL.M. in economic and commercial law from the law school of the University of Saint-Louis (Senegal).

    Courses

    International Water Law

    Droit International de l'Eau Douce

