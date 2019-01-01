Laurence Boisson de Chazournes has been a Professor within the Faculty of Law at the University of Geneva since 1999. She is also visiting professor at various universities. She is an associate member of the Institute of International Law (IIL). Laurence Boisson de Chazournes was Senior Advisor to the World Bank from 1995 to 1999, where she was responsible for matters related to international law, institutional law and international environmental law. Since then, she has been an expert and advisor to States, international organizations (UN, WHO, ILO, World Bank, UNESCO, WTO), associations and foundations. She is a member of the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Since November 2015, she has been a member of the High Level Panel on Water and Peace. Laurence Boisson de Chazournes is a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (CPA), the Sports Court and is on the list of WTO experts. She is a lawyer and counsel for litigation and advisory proceedings taken before the International Court of Justice. She also acts as arbitrator and counsel in other dispute settlement proceedings (inter alia, ICSID/ICSID, CPA, international arbitration, UNCC). Laurence Boisson de Chazournes is or has been a member of several executive boards of both academic and professional societies (such as the American Society of International Law (ASIL) and the French Society of International Law (SFDI)). She was President of the European Society of International Law (SEDI / ESIL) between 2012 and 2014 and was a member of its executive board. She is a member of the scientific and publishing committees of leading scientific journals (AJIL, EJIL, IOLR, etc.). Laurence Boisson de Chazournes was awarded the Elizabeth Haub Prize in Environmental Law in 2008 and received an honorary doctorate from Aix-Marseille University in 2014.