Jul 3, 2020
This coarse will give you a basic overview of Laws and mechanisms to resolve trans-boundary water disputes. Knowledge regarding issues and case studies related to ground water and fresh water.
Mar 18, 2018
This course really helps for all the legal field person specially for those who wish to build their career in ENVIRONMENTAL LAW not only at domestic but at also international level.
By Spencer P•
Jan 8, 2021
This course was awful. It totally in french by the way with just english subtiltes
Jul 4, 2020
By Adeyemi M A•
May 27, 2018
It is one of the best training on water management i have attend, it expose me to a lot of information which will improve on my decision making on my job order
By Eugène d G•
Jan 20, 2019
I found this course to be so informative and the quizzes at the end of each module, a thorough test of the knowledge acquired.
Well done ! Loved the course.
By Mohammad M K S•
Aug 9, 2020
should be in english for non native student
By Faisal B K V•
Jun 16, 2020
I did not understand the language used.
By putrevu r•
May 28, 2020
It's my longtime ambition fulfilled in acquiring exposure on the international water law and environmental law which is very important in management of Transboundary waterResources . The learning on principles of resolving conflicts on sharing common water resources and governance of Joint Mechanisms such as River basin authority,River Commission or River Boards very useful for developing cooperation and good faith among the riparian states to prevent and resolve water disputes thereby protecting the environment, ecology of the River basin and the riparian rights of human population dependent on the common resource. This knowledge enhances my career opportunities to work in the field of hydropolitics and conflict resolution in sharing common water resources through cooperation.
By Binay K D•
Sep 5, 2021
International water law course has added a new dimension to the understanding of the International law. In course of learning the protection and management of Non-Navigational use of transboundary water resource, I have learnt development of international water law through various conventions and judgments of ICJ and tribunals wherein 'right to water' and 'community of interests' are great contributions. Dispute and conflict resolution mechanisms have given greater clarity.
All the faculty members deserves lots of thanks who have developed well structured course for the benefit of global community. Thank you very much COURSERA.
By Adedolapo A•
Jan 2, 2020
This is a very illustrative program, for a person such as myself who has had no prior background nor interaction with water law, I found it quite easy to follow the lectures. I felt a genuine effort on the part of the lecturers to pass and create awareness on the applicability of conventions and the roles of basin commissions in the management of global water resources. Every module was relevant and I benefited a great deal in understanding how riparian states resolve disputes that arise from the use of water resources. I will gladly recommend this program to lawyers, global development experts and public administrators
By suha A I S I•
Jul 27, 2018
a great insight into a very interesting field that I wish and will further take in my postgraduate studies. Smooth transferring of information, very helpful and important case studies and a very triggering quizzes that requires a full concentration in the presentations provided. On the other hand I found my self very interested in the French language and soon will be taking classes to learn it. Its kind of courses that encourage and in light you in different aspects, its the end of the course but definitely the start for new challenges, Merci beaucoup!
By VIHANG G P•
May 8, 2020
First. I would like to thank all the course instructor for the in depth knowledge and the ease of language use throughout the course. The course was very informative and indeed useful for the benefit of the society, human health, ecology and the environment.
If given an opportunity, I will definitely like to a part of any such organisation dealing with water resources and environmental resources, ensuring sustainable development.
Heartfelt thanks once again !
By Fazla Z A•
Sep 2, 2020
This course really helps for all the legal field person specially for those who wish to build their career in ENVIRONMENTAL LAW not only at domestic but at also international level. This coarse will give you a basic overview of Laws and mechanisms to resolve trans-boundary water disputes. Knowledge regarding issues and case studies related to ground water and fresh water.
By AKPLAN E B•
Dec 14, 2018
Je suis passionné du Droit International en toute ses forme. Ce cours que j'ai débuté hier est très intéressant et je compte en tiré beaucoup dedant. Je donne 5 étoile.
Je remercie l'équipe dispensatrice pour le travail qui est fait en amont afin de nous donner cet MOOC. Étant donné que je n'ai pas encore terminé le cours je sais que le meilleur est devant .
By Aimara P C•
Dec 24, 2018
Excellent option!! I just wish there were more options to get the tittle for people from underdeveloped countries. For example I come from Cuba, and do not have access to any of the required payment options. But still, I loved learning with coursera, the most important outcome is all the new knowledge, and skills, and for that: no titlle needed!!
By Sarah B•
Jul 1, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course! Very insightful and quite challenging, so you really have to focus. The tests are fair and require you to think and read carefully. I am only disappointed that I cannot have more in depth discussions with the lecturers on the subject matter! I highly recommend this course, even if only interests' sake!
By Gökçe H A•
Jul 26, 2020
I want to thank you to Universitete de Geneva because International Water law is a important field in International law but there is only study in Universitete de Geneva. It was a really great course and easy to understand , I will definetly suggest to my friends.
By Emma B•
Jun 1, 2020
Great course, explains general facts and terms, and especially of note is the good use of many of the same major case studies and laws throughout so that they are viewed comprehensively by the end of the course!
By Vincent F M•
Apr 1, 2018
Excellent MOOC allowing a non-specialist to put one foot in international water law. It is growing the appetite for more course about the "water topic" which is becoming of great concern.
By jaimin j•
Mar 19, 2018
By Joseph E•
Jun 7, 2020
Great subject, great material on a very important and increasingly actual topic which will be of growing importance as the availability of water becomes increasingly an issue.
By Om D•
May 15, 2020
This course provides a comprehensive understanding of International Water Law and the need to protect and efficiently manage transboundary water sources. Highly recommend it !
By SIRPI A S•
Dec 15, 2020
The course gave a great insight on the importance of international trans-boundary water resources and its dispute management procedures with lot of examples and case studies.
By Pranay M•
Jun 4, 2020
Interesting Course proving a basic knowledge of International Waters and the laws that govern them. The case studies are very interesting to understand the treaties and laws.
By Mohamed A M•
Oct 15, 2020
The program was very useful, and thanks to everyone who contributed to it
I suggest that the student receive at the end of the program the course materials in pdf
thank you
By thabo b•
May 2, 2020
This has been very engaging, but a worthwhile and fulfilling eye opener to the field of International Water Law....I won't hesitate recommend this to you and anyone else!