    Mara Tignino is Reader within the Faculty of Law and is Coordinator of the Platform for International Freshwater Law at the Geneva Water Hub. As part of her work within the Geneva Water Hub, Dr Tignino is responsible for the online course "International Water Law and the Law of Transboundary Aquifers." She has been a visiting professor at Renmin University of China, University of Barcelona, Libera Universita Internazionale degli Studi Sociali (LUISS) in Rome and the Catholic University of Lille. She has also been a visiting scholar at the George Washington University School of Law in Washington DC. Ms. Tignino works as an expert and legal advisor to States and international organizations. She is a regular guest at international conferences organized by Swiss and foreign universities and has given training courses in Africa, Asia, South America and the Middle East. She is a member of the Coordinating Committee of the Interest Group of “International Business and Human Rights” of the European Society of International Law (ESIL) and is a mentor to the “Women in International Law” Program run by the American Society of International Law (ASIL). She is a member of the World Commission on Environmental Law of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Ms. Tignino holds a Graduate Diploma and a Doctorate in International Law from the Graduate Institute of International Studies and Development of Geneva. She obtained her BA in Political Science from LUISS in Rome and a Certificate in European Political Studies from the Institute of Political Studies. (IEP) in Strasbourg.

    Courses

    International Water Law

    Droit International de l'Eau Douce

