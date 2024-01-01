Profile

Rozemarijn ter Horst | Wageningen University

MSc

    Bio

    Rozemarijn works as a lecturer and PhD researcher at the Water Resources Management group at Wageningen University since October 2020. She wants to understand how models gain influence, and how we can constructively engage with the power of models in the context of transboundary water conflict. Her work focuses specifically on everyday practices of those who do and engage with transboundary water governance, including diplomats, policy makers, scientists, consultants and donors . Before her work with Wageningen University, Rozemarijn has worked at IHE Delft on water diplomacy, and remains affiliated as Guest Researcher Transboundary Water Governance.

    Courses - English

    Water Cooperation and Diplomacy

