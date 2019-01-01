Profile

Christian Bréthaut

Assistant Professor

Bio

Dr Christian Bréthaut holds a PhD in Geosciences and Environment from the University of Lausanne. He leads the Geneva Water Hub’s Education and Knowledge component since August 2014. His area of expertise is the analysis of water policies and the issues associated with the management of cross border rivers. Dr Bréthaut’s particular focus within the domain of water management is the capacity of institutions to adapt, the water-food-energy-ecosystems Nexus and the exploration of the link between science and policy.

Courses

Water Resources Management and Policy

Политика и управление водными ресурсами

Gestion et Politique de l'eau

