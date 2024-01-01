Jenniver Sehring is an Associate Professor of Water Governance and Diplomacy at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in the Netherlands. She coordinates the master programme “Water Cooperation and Diplomacy” and is an editor of the Central Asian Journal of Water Research (CAJWR). Her research and teaching focus is on institutional aspects of water governance at local, national and transboundary level. She has worked extensively on water conflict and cooperation in Central Asia, among others for the Council of the European Union, the OSCE, the GIZ and the German Federal Foreign Office.