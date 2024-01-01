Léna Salame is a lawyer in international public administration. She has over two decades of experience in the field of cooperative water management. She created over 100 training programs on related topics (ethics, law, gender, conflict management, human rights, negotiation, mediation). She trained more than 2000 mid/high-level professionals, executive officers, decision-makers and members from the civil society all over the five continents. She lecturers at various universities such as Paris-Dauphine; Paris-Nanterre, University College of London; National University of Public Service, Budapest; Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETH Zurich); University of Geneva; Syrian Virtual University; University of Rhodes Island.