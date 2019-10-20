About this Course

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Overview and who are the players in global health diplomacy?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What are the drivers of policy for global health diplomacy?

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

How is global health financed?

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Global health financing institutions

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 16 readings, 2 quizzes

