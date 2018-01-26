RF
Jan 4, 2017
Am really enjoying this course. Its one of the courses in the Cousera database:-) . Though this is the 2nd week through this course but It has really broaden my horizon in most of Global Health
MM
Oct 20, 2019
I thank the NYU team I learned a lot at\n\nGlobal health ones how to maintain health and support health countries and fight\n\nDiseases such as AIDS and tuberculosis
By JOHN Q•
Jan 26, 2018
FUN, INTERESTING, AND EDUCATIONAL COURSE. THANKS TO THE FOLKS WHO WORKED TO PUT THIS COURSE OUT THERE. DR JOHN QUINCY
By Amir M•
Nov 21, 2019
Very informative! One would increase his knowledge for sure i believe.
By MIAWAWANA J•
Mar 24, 2018
super!!!!!!!!!!!!
By MIAWAWANA G F•
Mar 17, 2018
super!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Victor M•
May 12, 2018
Wonderful course
By Marjorie P•
Feb 15, 2018
excellent
By Kaio M R•
Nov 15, 2017
Perfeito
By Arnau G•
Jan 15, 2018
It looked really interesting, but I was wrong. The videos are explained in a very boring way, the American focus is too present (I expected a more worldwide focus, even when she is explaining international organisations and world funds the American focus does not fade away) and the Gates Foundation spam is too much to handle (and yes, we all know that she worked there, she reminds us that every single week). Besides, many links do not work anymore and the final assessement task was too much for a self-employed like me who has to work every day more than 10h (weekends included, perks of being self-employed). It could be a great course but it has become the most boring course I have ever taken in Coursera and the only one I regret paying for. Unfortunately, a huge disappointment which I did not enjoy as much as I wished.
By Jessica H•
Apr 15, 2021
I did not enjoy this course. I felt the topics were extremely interesting, yet I felt that the course was Global Health through an American perspective, with limited information on any other international key players in the field. Secondly, a big problem is that the course is not updated and most of the articles and readings are no longer available or outdated. Lastly, if you plan to obtain a certificate, know that you need 3 peer reviews, and as this course is not so popular nowadays, so these are nearly impossible to obtain without having to beg for other people to review your assignment on the discussion forum. If you have the opportunity to take another course in this field I would recommend you do so.
By M. J H•
May 24, 2018
Boring lectures
No independent thinking, to pass you have to remember facts that are barely relevant to the course topic
No peers to review your assignments and no one responding to it on discussion forum
By Veritas V•
Aug 12, 2020
The program that describes the Global Health Diplomacy course is an excellent knowledge tool to acquire or strengthen the studies carried out that refer to the aspect of global health and international health policies in which a conglomerate of countries around the world intervene. This universe of countries, in searches for solutions to health problems, especially in those countries with the greatest needs or in situations of health conflicts in which the risk the extension from epidemic to the level of a pandemic reflects the scenery of a real need.
By Tofail A•
Sep 27, 2019
There are three level of human living standards around the world. Everybody is looking forward to go higher. The lowest level just stay in behind. Global Health Diplomacy is a matter of importance for of all us. Because people are making world peaceful to live. So No one should have stay in behind. Time demanded course to me...
By Deleted A•
Feb 13, 2017
The course gives you an understanding how global health functions, how different players operate and what challenges our society encounters. It made me aware of the complexities but also the opportunities we are facing.
By Alberto P•
May 9, 2020
In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, this course illustrates the processes and actors that intervene on the international scene. The construction and logic of the themes made it really interesting.
By MOHAMED M•
Oct 21, 2019
By Teshome A W•
Mar 21, 2022
I learned a lot from this course. The video lecture and the reading materials are very informative . Thank you, the orgnisers and Coursera!
By Andrea B•
Feb 12, 2017
VERY WELL STRUCTURED, CLEAR AND INTERESTING READINGS. THE FINAL PROJECT GRADING SYSTEM COULD BE IMPROVED.
By Jayita D P•
Sep 25, 2020
Amazing course. Learned and understood so much. Thank you Dr Fitzgerald and my fellow students!
By Adrienn•
Jun 16, 2020
Excellent course with all the basics you need to have a general idea about global health.
By noora a a•
Mar 31, 2020
excellent course where you will be able to understand global health deeply and clearly
By Miceal O•
Apr 27, 2020
Exceptional course. Videos are very good - content driven and exams are challenging.
By Eduardo B•
Feb 18, 2020
Very good and comprehensive course. I enjoyed !
By Ilukor G•
Jun 16, 2021
The course is very impactful and educative.
By Alejandra C G•
Jun 5, 2017
Best coursera course! Love it
By Abhishek•
Aug 28, 2021
its a good course go for it