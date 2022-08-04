Dr. Sreeram Chaulia is Professor and Dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs, O.P. Jindal Global University, in Sonipat, India. He is a leading opinion columnist for Indian newspapers – Dainik Jagran (Hindi) and Mint (English) – on world affairs and a commentator on international current issues on radio and television. He is a contributing editor for People Who Influenced the World (Murray Books, 2005), and has authored International Organizations and Civilian Protection: Power, Ideas, and Humanitarian Aid in Conflict Zones (I.B. Tauris, 2011), Politics of the Global Economic Crisis: Regulation, Responsibility and Radicalism (Routledge, 2013), Modi Doctrine: The Foreign Policy of India’s Prime Minister (Bloomsbury, 2016), and Trumped: Emerging Powers in a Post-American World (Bloomsbury, 2019). His forthcoming book is Crunch Time: Narendra Modi’s National Security Crises. He tweets on global economic and political developments @sreeramchaulia.