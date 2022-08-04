Learner Reviews & Feedback for Power and Foreign Policy in International Relations by O.P. Jindal Global University
About the Course
Welcome to the Power and Foreign Policy in International Relations course! This course acquaints you with how power matters in the conduct of international relations and how it affects the strategies and tactics of a nation-state in dealing with other nation-states. It demonstrates the link between a country’s ranking in the international system and the means and methods it adopts to deal with the rest of the world. The course begins with introducing a few concepts about what constitutes power in world affairs, how it is calculated, and how the international power configuration changes over time. You will also learn what foreign policy means and what its constituent elements, strategies, or activities are.
Then, the course delves deeper into case studies of contemporary great powers, middle powers, and small powers. These empirical case studies will raise the general knowledge of students about current developments and trends in foreign relations from different regions of the world. The examples of foreign policy approaches and decisions of nation-states, based on world news events of recent times, will help students to figure out the essence of world politics as it is being practiced in present times and prepare students to anticipate the future international orders to come....