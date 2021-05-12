Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for International Business Context by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

This course on the context of international business provides an overview of the environments in which international business has existed in the past and how it operates in the present. First, the theory and history of international trade and the place of business in global trade are summarized. Next, the parallel topic of globalization and its impact on international business is reviewed. Then, the varied political, economic, and ethical environments in which international business must operate are discussed. Finally, current international trade agreements and national trade laws and regulations are presented. Without understanding the context of international business, international managers and leaders will indeed find success difficult....

By Juan F

May 12, 2021

IF I ever go back to college University of Boulder is definitely on my list. You guys actually teach not just worthless competition

By Kunal M

Apr 14, 2021

Gave me an inside on how the international trade works and how international relations are maintained.

By Daniel C R

Feb 8, 2021

Good introductory material, but tests have some errors.

By Sachin T

Jun 21, 2021

BORING SLIDE PRESENTATION, IT COULD BE MORE INTERESTING

By Antonio U P

Jul 13, 2021

In my opinion the course covers the complete spectrum of global commerce from a point of view that involved public and private scopes and the universe of organizations, rules and regulations. It is a complete course.

By Giancarlo B

Mar 24, 2021

Very interesting a lot of useful information, well presented and discussed. Congratulation, I strongly suggest also to experieced professionals

By Giovana Q T

Mar 17, 2021

Very interesting course, the professor is very charismatic and great at what he does. I'm very glad I took these classes.

By Nicolás S

Aug 2, 2021

It's has been a great introduction to International Business. I'm really looking forward to complete the programme.

By Aleudys O

Jun 22, 2021

I loved the course! It gave the introduction I needed for International Business.

By Edi A E

Mar 13, 2022

​es un curso muy Excelente para mi

By Novalia M

Aug 16, 2021

Very interesting!

By luis c

Sep 20, 2021

excelent course

By Pratul D M

May 24, 2022

thank you

By William R

Oct 17, 2021

Very useful information about international business context, albeit a bit dated sometimes.

By Eduardo D

Oct 5, 2021

It is a very good introductory course, however, I think quizzes could be more difficult.

By Edmund A

Dec 11, 2021

It was an awesome experience. I enjoyed every bit of it and I'd like to learn more.

By Ai C

May 16, 2021

There are some mistakes on PP slides and quizzes.

But overall it was very basic knowledge to cover all of international business field.

By Devesh S

May 15, 2021

The content was great but the voice of the professor was hard to get and quite low. Otherwise, great course.

