GB
Mar 23, 2021
Very interesting a lot of useful information, well presented and discussed. Congratulation, I strongly suggest also to experieced professionals
JF
May 11, 2021
IF I ever go back to college University of Boulder is definitely on my list. You guys actually teach not just worthless competition
By Juan F•
May 12, 2021
IF I ever go back to college University of Boulder is definitely on my list. You guys actually teach not just worthless competition
By Kunal M•
Apr 14, 2021
Gave me an inside on how the international trade works and how international relations are maintained.
By Daniel C R•
Feb 8, 2021
Good introductory material, but tests have some errors.
By Sachin T•
Jun 21, 2021
BORING SLIDE PRESENTATION, IT COULD BE MORE INTERESTING
By Antonio U P•
Jul 13, 2021
In my opinion the course covers the complete spectrum of global commerce from a point of view that involved public and private scopes and the universe of organizations, rules and regulations. It is a complete course.
By Giancarlo B•
Mar 24, 2021
Very interesting a lot of useful information, well presented and discussed. Congratulation, I strongly suggest also to experieced professionals
By Giovana Q T•
Mar 17, 2021
Very interesting course, the professor is very charismatic and great at what he does. I'm very glad I took these classes.
By Nicolás S•
Aug 2, 2021
It's has been a great introduction to International Business. I'm really looking forward to complete the programme.
By Aleudys O•
Jun 22, 2021
I loved the course! It gave the introduction I needed for International Business.
By Edi A E•
Mar 13, 2022
es un curso muy Excelente para mi
By Novalia M•
Aug 16, 2021
Very interesting!
By luis c•
Sep 20, 2021
excelent course
By Pratul D M•
May 24, 2022
thank you
By William R•
Oct 17, 2021
Very useful information about international business context, albeit a bit dated sometimes.
By Eduardo D•
Oct 5, 2021
It is a very good introductory course, however, I think quizzes could be more difficult.
By Edmund A•
Dec 11, 2021
It was an awesome experience. I enjoyed every bit of it and I'd like to learn more.
By Ai C•
May 16, 2021
There are some mistakes on PP slides and quizzes.
But overall it was very basic knowledge to cover all of international business field.
By Devesh S•
May 15, 2021
The content was great but the voice of the professor was hard to get and quite low. Otherwise, great course.