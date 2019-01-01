Professor
Doug Thomas has been a professor at the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico since 2001. He earned his PhD in Strategic Management and International Business from Texas A&M University. He has also served as Anderson’s Faculty Chair and as Associate Dean. He holds a BA in economics from Brigham Young University . In addition, he has taught international business, strategy and entrepreneurship courses at Texas A&M University, BYU, University of Texas at San Antonio, FUCAPI (Brazil) and UAQ (Mexico). He is fluent in Spanish and previously worked as an internal consultant to American Express in Mexico City. He has published or has forthcoming articles on strategy in Journal of International Business Studies, Management International Review, Journal of World Business, International Business Review, Journal of Business Research, Journal of International Management, as well as other outlets. He has provided predictive analytics, organizational, strategic, expert witness consulting for a variety of organizations including start-ups, non-profits and governmental agencies; currently, his consulting focuses on predictive analytics and big data.