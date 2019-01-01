Profile

Doug E Thomas, Ph.D.

Professor

Bio

Doug Thomas has been a professor at the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico since 2001. He earned his PhD in Strategic Management and International Business from Texas A&M University. He has also served as Anderson’s Faculty Chair and as Associate Dean. He holds a BA in economics from Brigham Young University . In addition, he has taught international business, strategy and entrepreneurship courses at Texas A&M University, BYU, University of Texas at San Antonio, FUCAPI (Brazil) and UAQ (Mexico). He is fluent in Spanish and previously worked as an internal consultant to American Express in Mexico City. He has published or has forthcoming articles on strategy in Journal of International Business Studies, Management International Review, Journal of World Business, International Business Review, Journal of Business Research, Journal of International Management, as well as other outlets. He has provided predictive analytics, organizational, strategic, expert witness consulting for a variety of organizations including start-ups, non-profits and governmental agencies; currently, his consulting focuses on predictive analytics and big data.

Courses

International Business I

Administración Estratégica y Emprendedora

Negocios Internacionales I

Entrepreneurial Strategic Management

International Business II

Negocios Internacionales II

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder