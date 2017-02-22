About this Course

7,596 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTREPRENEURIAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder