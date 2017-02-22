This course utilizes an inquiry based approach to understanding sources of competitive advantages in companies and other organizations.
Entrepreneurial Strategic ManagementUniversity of New Mexico
About this Course
Offered by
University of New Mexico
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
How do we measure the success of a business?
Week 2
How does the business environment influence the success of a company?
Week 3
How can a company develop unique internal sources of competitive advantage?
Week 4
How can you predict which company will win in competition?
