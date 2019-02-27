AH
May 30, 2020
The course is very easy to understand and anyone can grasp the concept in a very easy manner. I loved the course and I will surely recommend to anyone who is interested in international business
EM
Apr 29, 2020
Loved this course! It gave me clarity on the next steps to take into a global market. It is very much to the point wth many references and links to help in further research.Thanks so much!
By shivam b•
Feb 27, 2019
It was a nice content thoroughly developed to give us insight on various things
By Ha T M•
Feb 8, 2018
It is a excellent course about Int. Bus.
So exciting :)
By Oleg K•
Nov 20, 2017
The course was very beneficial, I especially enjoyed the personal touch regarding the expatriate experience and possible ways to gain such experience, which can be found on certain web-pages. Thank you very much
By Huynh H P•
Jan 7, 2018
THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME AN INTERESTING KNOWLEDGE ABOUT GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT AND GLOBAL ECONOMIC PRECISELY !
By George P•
Jul 5, 2018
Enriching and nice to be a part.. Some parts were definitely interesting.. Thank you..
By Ansuman A•
Apr 1, 2018
Very engaging. Love the professor.
By Цандекиди В В•
Mar 22, 2018
Remarkable!
By Herbaut J P M•
Jul 14, 2019
Great expérience, Herbaut Julien
By Richard H•
Apr 9, 2018
Good.
By sarah s•
Jan 12, 2018
I am glad that have passed this course which taught me some key points in the global business and still need to find another courses to improve my knowledge in this immense business world.
Many thanks for preparing the situation to be in touch with any field we love or require to learn
By Nguyen H H•
Jun 8, 2018
Thank you very much for your course. I have acquired very much knowledge in terms of international business.
By Carlos V•
Jun 9, 2021
Despite the fact that the approach of the course is interesting, the offered material is not updated, and a subject like this, about seven years back in history, can have a very different face today, mainly after having a world chased by a pandemic, for more than a year now. The data used are old and as mentioned during the course, many of the positions of the countries cited in the different lists that were presented, vary considerably, and are certainly different today. This is a very dynamic subject whose approach needs to be adjusted with time... It is absolutely necessary to update the contents of the course.
Thanks for your attention. My best regards.- PS. If this is ever done, I would like to have access to the updated version of the course.
By ALIREZA G•
Dec 31, 2017
If you are an student with less practical experience, go ahead! without thinking and enjoy the course, but if you are a practitioner you should expect a good review and categorization of your mind by the course.
By Ejim K C•
Oct 4, 2020
Generally I have a broader view of what interest and exchange rate means, and how it operates in some countries. Also, how I could access foreign markets relatively quickly using source such as Alibaba and Amazon. Furthermore, I have also learnt that very high corporate tax rates in a given country, are generally not likely to increase foreign direct investment into that country, this will enable me in the future to know how the tax rate in a country operates before investing in the country.
By Mohammed S•
Sep 20, 2020
It was a very important and useful course that complements what I learned in International Business 1.
Dr Doug E Thomas is a very expert person with a wonderful style of conveying ideas, his speaking method is very comfortable and smooth for understanding, his language is simple and understandable to non-English speakers, and at the same time teach you many of the most complex economic terms!
By Aamir G•
Apr 5, 2020
I liked this course and the most important thing that u predicted that india will produce more global entrepreneurs and now in 2020 i am actually seeing it and you predicted this in 2014. And one more thing i liked about your prediction on bitcoin and it was right now-a-days we know how much bitcoin is valued and got excellent amount of global business from u thanks sir
By NEETHU•
Apr 21, 2020
This course has given an insight to the subject , teaching was very understandable and many useful topics was covered.I am very happy to have enrolled for this course. This is is my first experience with coursera. I got lot of knowledge on the subject.
By karanjit s•
Aug 9, 2020
Excellent Course. Gives an overview of a lot of items relevant to global business. Concepts explained in a simple manner with good examples. Excellent continuation to International Business 1. I highly recommend this course.
By BENRAHMOUNE N•
Dec 14, 2021
good day sir : In this lesson, I gained valuable and practical knowledge and a wonderful teaching experience, especially from the way of performing and explaining the topics. Thank you very much
By A B M H•
May 31, 2020
By Elfje V M•
Apr 30, 2020
By Loura H•
May 14, 2017
This course provides a lot of knowledge in relation with global business. The Prof. DT explains in detail and in interesting way thus the material can be understood easily.
By Ebitieware G•
Jul 13, 2020
It is a very interesting course with a lot of real life examples that helps one better understand each module. I enjoyed it and acquired the desired knowledge.
By Vinay R P•
Jun 26, 2017
Part II of the International Business. Concise and informative. Gives a broad spectrum of information if one is intending to do international business.
By Vu D H•
Jul 28, 2019
Thank you very much for your exciting course. I learned a lot of new knowledge form this course. And I hope to join your new course in economy field.