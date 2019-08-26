BSc Marketing
Launch your marketing career by earning your Bachelor of Science in Marketing from a top 25 UK university.
The Bachelor of Science in Marketing provides a foundation for advanced and independent study through establishing a common platform of essential knowledge and skills. You’ll gain a unique insight into the role and function of marketing in our society and a global perspective on the ways marketing impacts different nations and peoples. A range of themes are offered to ensure that you get to appreciate the diverse, interdisciplinary nature of business administration and marketing and also gain or reinforce a range of conceptual, technical, quantitative and personal skills.
Experience a progressive degree structure that allows you to move from general modules to more critical or specialist modules. You will gain the ability to analyse real-life problems facing actual businesses and evaluate the effectiveness and limitations of different marketing and management solutions and practices.
The Bachelor’s degree is led by academics at Royal Holloway’s School of Business and Management. Royal Holloway is in the top 25 per cent of UK universities for research rated ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ (REF 2014).
- Gain an in-depth understanding of marketing theory and practice. Build the foundation of marketing theory and skill through immersive, interactive experiences while engaging with fellow students and academic staff from across the world. You’ll get job-ready online with pre-recorded videos, readings, discussion forums, quizzes, online tutorials, and intellectually challenging debates in weekly study hours.
- Learn from internationally renowned experts. Study under some of the best minds in marketing. You’ll be taught by leading academics at Royal Holloway’s School of Business and Management, University of London, a UK top 25 university (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021).
- Get job-ready on your schedule. Gain the knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in management, strategy, design, and analyst roles as you build the leadership and interpersonal skills employers are looking for. Upon graduating the programme, you’ll be ready to bring demonstrable, transferable expertise to any business sector.
The programme is offered twice per year in April and October.
The next cohort starts on April 4, 2022.
