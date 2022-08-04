Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of International Business by University of London
About the Course
Studying international business is essential for everyone who wants to be a well-rounded modern individual. Understanding the main features of the international business environment, mechanisms of cross-border business activities, and motivations to engage in these activities, will help you to make sense of contemporary business context and navigate yourself in our complex world.
This MOOC provides essential knowledge about international business, its key actors and recent trends. It combines relevant theoretical frameworks with contemporary business cases and practitioner-oriented learning materials. Students will be able to familiarise themselves with such concepts as globalization, internationalisation, multinationals and institutions, and see how they relate to each other, as well as draw implications to current business practices....