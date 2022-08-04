Dr Mariya Eranova is a Senior Lecturer in International Business and Strategy at Royal Holloway, University of London. A Sinologist by training, she worked as a chief representative of a Russian company in China prior to her doctoral studies at the University of Nottingham. Her research interests relate to strategic decision-making, paradox theory, pedagogy and East-West differences with special reference to China. She has published her research in Asia Pacific Journal of Management, Long Range Planning and European Management Journal.