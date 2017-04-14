LP
May 12, 2020
Great business lessons. You will gradually learn how to create business plans in detail, at the same time you will utilize what you learned from the courses of the specialization. Great Professor.
Jun 12, 2021
Mr. McCarthy has a good command of the subject and provides an understanding of the subject with his emphases. I enjoyed the education. Thank you Mr. McCarthy.
By Mason E H•
Apr 14, 2017
An excellent way to finish off the specialisation. There were a couple of kinks but as I was in the first class to complete this, these weren't material and didn't hinder my progress. Don't underestimate the time it takes to complete the project to a satisfactory level, the courses leading up to this took a lot of time and this is no different. Writing a complete business plan and also reviewing others are new skills that I believe will serve my career well. A great primer for an MBA and it really gave me confidence in the University of London as an institution.
By Gabriel J•
Sep 4, 2019
I had an incredible time with the programme. Management principles are not only across international boundaries that make the external environment for managers and businesses but with this course, one is ready to apply the practical knowhow suitable to the culture and economy of a country.
By Leo P•
May 13, 2020
By İrfan Y•
Jun 13, 2021
By Juan A M B•
Sep 26, 2021
I highly recommend this course for the experience and excellence of the teachers.
By ARVIND M•
Jul 26, 2017
An excellent course to understand all the facets of management!
By Charlotte•
Dec 13, 2017
Great and Informative course. Will definitely recommend.
By Abdul M•
Sep 15, 2017
Very nice course, a stepping stone to the field of MBA.
By David D•
Sep 11, 2018
Enjoyed this course and the teacher.
By Jim•
Jun 2, 2018
Great for businesses and startups.
By Muhammad I A•
Apr 16, 2018
the best course so far i attended
By Shreyash P P•
Jun 3, 2020
A very informative Session
By santisteban h•
Apr 23, 2018
Very constructif
By Jaime S•
Dec 22, 2020
Great course!!!
By Melida G J•
Dec 12, 2019
Really good
By Punitha M•
Jun 4, 2021
Excellent
By RITHEESH V V•
Aug 20, 2020
Good
By Jose B•
May 12, 2020
I would be desirable to swap or change the course #3 "Quantitative Foundations for International Business" , as it doesn't add substance to business learning. It's way TOO basic and general knowledge topic. Aside from this, it was an excellent specialization course!!
By Will C•
Jul 8, 2018
Very kind and descriptive teacher! But: not very dynamic videos, no explanation of Business Model Canvas whereas now very used by startups, not very useful exams: just parts of business plan reviewed by our peers. A course which should deserve to be entirely refactored (conserve the same prof')