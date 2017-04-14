Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for International Business Capstone by University of London

4.7
stars
97 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

The Capstone project is the culmination of the International Business Essentials specialisation, and brings together knowledge gained in the previous courses and applies this to a real-world scenario. Throughout the Capstone, you’ll be taught new skills, and will use the knowledge you have gained throughout the Specialisation to develop a business plan. This course forms part of a specialisation from the University of London designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in international business, or in further study. If completed successfully, your certificate from this specialisation can also be used as part of the application process for the University of London Global MBA programme, particularly for early career applicants. If you would like more information about the Global MBA, please visit https://mba.london.ac.uk/. This course is endorsed by CMI...

Top reviews

LP

May 12, 2020

Great business lessons. You will gradually learn how to create business plans in detail, at the same time you will utilize what you learned from the courses of the specialization. Great Professor.

Y

Jun 12, 2021

Mr. McCarthy has a good command of the subject and provides an understanding of the subject with his emphases. I enjoyed the education. Thank you Mr. McCarthy.

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for International Business Capstone

By Mason E H

Apr 14, 2017

An excellent way to finish off the specialisation. There were a couple of kinks but as I was in the first class to complete this, these weren't material and didn't hinder my progress. Don't underestimate the time it takes to complete the project to a satisfactory level, the courses leading up to this took a lot of time and this is no different. Writing a complete business plan and also reviewing others are new skills that I believe will serve my career well. A great primer for an MBA and it really gave me confidence in the University of London as an institution.

By Gabriel J

Sep 4, 2019

I had an incredible time with the programme. Management principles are not only across international boundaries that make the external environment for managers and businesses but with this course, one is ready to apply the practical knowhow suitable to the culture and economy of a country.

By Leo P

May 13, 2020

Great business lessons. You will gradually learn how to create business plans in detail, at the same time you will utilize what you learned from the courses of the specialization. Great Professor.

By İrfan Y

Jun 13, 2021

Mr. McCarthy has a good command of the subject and provides an understanding of the subject with his emphases. I enjoyed the education. Thank you Mr. McCarthy.

By Juan A M B

Sep 26, 2021

I highly recommend this course for the experience and excellence of the teachers.

By ARVIND M

Jul 26, 2017

An excellent course to understand all the facets of management!

By Charlotte

Dec 13, 2017

Great and Informative course. Will definitely recommend.

By Abdul M

Sep 15, 2017

Very nice course, a stepping stone to the field of MBA.

By David D

Sep 11, 2018

Enjoyed this course and the teacher.

By Jim

Jun 2, 2018

Great for businesses and startups.

By Muhammad I A

Apr 16, 2018

the best course so far i attended

By Shreyash P P

Jun 3, 2020

A very informative Session

By santisteban h

Apr 23, 2018

Very constructif

By Jaime S

Dec 22, 2020

Great course!!!

By Melida G J

Dec 12, 2019

Really good

By Punitha M

Jun 4, 2021

Excellent

By RITHEESH V V

Aug 20, 2020

Good

By Jose B

May 12, 2020

I would be desirable to swap or change the course #3 "Quantitative Foundations for International Business" , as it doesn't add substance to business learning. It's way TOO basic and general knowledge topic. Aside from this, it was an excellent specialization course!!

By Will C

Jul 8, 2018

Very kind and descriptive teacher! But: not very dynamic videos, no explanation of Business Model Canvas whereas now very used by startups, not very useful exams: just parts of business plan reviewed by our peers. A course which should deserve to be entirely refactored (conserve the same prof')

