David James

Founder and Director, DJ Learning Ltd

    David James works with a portfolio of global clients adding measureable value to their organisational performance by providing tailored training, development, and learning interventions. These events have been delivered across a range of organisations in different regions of the world. David has over 25 years of experience, working in a range of sectors. He has expertise in change management, customer relationship management, customer service, human capital and resources, lifelong learning, leadership and management, marketing, self-reflection and work based learning.

    Courses

    Professional Skills for International Business

    Management Skills for International Business

