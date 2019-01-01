David James works with a portfolio of global clients adding measureable value to their organisational performance by providing tailored training, development, and learning interventions. These events have been delivered across a range of organisations in different regions of the world. David has over 25 years of experience, working in a range of sectors. He has expertise in change management, customer relationship management, customer service, human capital and resources, lifelong learning, leadership and management, marketing, self-reflection and work based learning.