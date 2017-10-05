This course focuses on a range of management techniques. You’ll discover the main skills and competencies of effective leaders, and how to distinguish between management and leadership. The course will cover team dynamics, how to build effective relationships, key motivation theories, and how to use communication to best effect.
This course is part of the International Business Essentials Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Management Styles
- Change Management
- Communication
- Leadership
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How to Measure a Manager's Level of Effectiveness
This week we will be looking to explore the following key areas;<BR>* the key aspects of management, both in theory and reality<BR>* the similarities and differences between leadership and management<BR>* how the stakeholder added value of a manager’s contribution can be measured<BR>* the essential requirement for a manager to embrace and successfully manage change<BR><BR>At the end of this week, learners will be;<BR>(1) able to understand and apply the key attributes of a manager<BR>(2) aware of the possible differences between a leader and a manager<BR>(3) able to measure levels of a manager’s performance and organisational added value<BR>(4) familiar with the key stages of effective change management
How to Achieve Optimum Team Delivery
By the end of week two, learners will be able to understand and explain the main features and roles of a team, have an understanding of how to resource and develop a team, and how to achieve and measure optimum team delivery. At the end of the week, learners will be given a peer review assessment, where they will be asked to reflect on a scenario and share their answers to the set questions.
How a Manager Can Motivate Their Team
Week three introduces learners to a range of conceptual motivation frameworks. Learners will gain an understanding of the reasons employees come to work, the ways in which a manager can motivate their team, individually and collectively. By the end of the week, learners will be able to understand and apply motivational theories to the workplace, and have a good understanding of a range of techniques to motivate employees.
Managing Change
This week we will be looking to explore the following key area:<BR><BR>
Reviews
- 5 stars77.74%
- 4 stars16.45%
- 3 stars3.38%
- 2 stars1.12%
- 1 star1.29%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGEMENT SKILLS FOR INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
A very well formulated course which does not go off-track and maintains its pace with the convenience of the learner. Recommended.
It's rare to be able to say a module changed the way you think and how you behave. I wish I had encountered this sooner in my career.
The course was really interesting and informative with lots of interviews and case studies. Thank you!
In this course, we would comprehensively explore some astonishing vast views on theoretical and practical key management skills in particular organisational scenarios.
About the International Business Essentials Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London is designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in further study and in international business.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.