AB
May 21, 2017
The material is more complex and challenging than the first course in this series, but from the perspective of one who is starting to learn about management skills, it is definitely worth it.
MK
Jun 27, 2020
Great MOOC! In my opinion this MOOC is very interesting and useful. I liker peer-graded assignment about Steve Jobs and Sir Alex Ferguson. Thank you David James and University of London
By Jae B K•
Aug 27, 2018
I was able to compare my current situation with the true leader 's view through management skills education, and I was able to grasp more specifically the direction that I should go. We have seen that respectable people have their own specific standards for their responsibilities, powers and leadership, and they have also seen their efforts to meet those standards. Do not stay still. I paid attention to changes in society, economy, and politics, and I could pay attention to how I should respond to the change.
By Reza R•
Jun 2, 2017
This course will takes you much time that you expect or it seems, alot of details and you have read alot and understand alot of informations. so if you can spend energy and need alot of information about managing, business, leadership, team working and how to communicate with people or your team this course could be useful for you.
By Rahman N F•
Nov 9, 2020
thank you for the wonderful opportunity, taking online courses specially in UK is like a dream to benefit from the high quality online courses, I took the course from one of the very remotest areas of Afghanistan, and this short course would be very helpful in my career.
thank you!
Rahman
By VARSHA Y•
May 8, 2020
Being able to communicate clearly, coordinate and motivate staff, as well as plan tasks effectively are vital skills that all managers need. Management skills are important because they can help your company run like a well-oiled machine, as well as help your own career flourish.
By Ashne M Y M•
Jun 8, 2020
Very Good course. Develops an insight into the Working Culture of Leaders and Managers.
I recommend this course - One of the main reason being there are interviews with experienced leaders from various industry and it specifically explains how they have led their organization.
By Alina B•
May 22, 2017
By RESHMA P U•
Oct 20, 2020
It was a wonderful experience. And i will never forget the lessons from the course.
Thank you coursera for providing this amazing opportunity
By Dustin h•
Mar 25, 2022
If this was a communication class I've would'v e rated It higher. Upon completing this specialization I recognized this program covers very little business. The focus is towards communications and quantitative stats. I hope this curriculum gets revised to include actual business instruction and not communication theories. Throughout this specialization it seems the instructors are reading from a teleprompter while offering no practical examples. University of London has other usful business classes: " Corporate Strategy", "Branding, " Mananger's Toolkit "and " Managing the Comoany of the Future". I encourage you to avoid my foolish mistake by droping this worthless and time consuming pursuit.
By Wonders T d•
Dec 15, 2020
waste cource please dont buy this cource you will loose your money
By K N M•
Nov 26, 2020
useless course
By Jayawardana , O M Y•
Jun 24, 2021
I think this is good course but I have one suggestion to make, if exam quiz allow to give only two attempts it will be better, and don't conduct peers grade assessment because sometimes they are not learn content and, how can we know whether our answers are right or wrong?if you can conduct writing assessments like structure of quiz it will better than than the peers grade assessments. Mr. David James is a good lecturer. everyone can understand his lectures easily. Thank you so much.
By Debaleena G•
Sep 15, 2019
The course is complete with all the essentials of management including relevant theories and an adequate number of case studies. However, I see it more like a course on generic management skills rather than specifically required for international business.
By Mason E H•
Feb 12, 2017
Great course. It teaches you exactly what it says it will and provides a solid underpinning for other parts of the specialisation. As somone with a Finance background and no previous knowledge of management I feel this course explained the theories well.
By Hải P Đ T•
Sep 16, 2020
This is a very helpful course which provides you with many realistic and practical skills you do need to learn and master in the workplace. Millions of thank to Mr. David for your lessons and sharing. Wish you health and success.
By PRIYALI S•
May 2, 2020
One of the best courses I have ever learned. If you truly want to enhance your management skills then this course is best for you. The trainer Mr. David he is such a knowledgeable person and explains each theory so beautifully.
By Nicole C•
Jan 28, 2020
The course has been phenomenal, the course content is highly diverse, very interesting in addition to being dynamic and engaging. The video content is incredible! I have enjoyed the course very much. Thank you kindly!
By Alfredo J P M•
Aug 16, 2020
I feel really happy to have taken this course because I put on order my ideas about management and leadership. I loved to hear study cases to know I am able to lead a team successfully. Thanks, University of London.
By Sumit A•
May 18, 2021
It's simply so structured and beautifully placed. Anyone looking to go structure about workplace this is the course. whether it is about right managerial or leadership traits or team or motivation or change.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Jul 28, 2020
Parabéns! O curso é sensacional, com uma metodologia eficiente e eficaz. Gostaria especialmente de elogiar ao Professor, que demonstra enorme conhecimento e segurança na condução dos trabalhos. Obrigado!
By Mikhail K•
Jun 28, 2020
By CLIFFORD A B•
Nov 23, 2021
I have successfully completed the course but the overall progress shows 98%. i have reviewed all stages and lessons and realised i have no arrears. Please what should i do?
By Fabricio S•
Jun 1, 2021
Scope of the training is broad, but still with deepdives in important aspects. Also great to hear opinions from industry experts on specific topics in the video interviews.
By Zulqarnain C•
Jul 7, 2020
This course was an excellent course and full of knowledge. I have gained good insightful information and latest updates from this course. Keep on sharing good knowledge.
By Yohannes E C•
Aug 23, 2021
In this course, we would comprehensively explore some astonishing vast views on theoretical and practical key management skills in particular organisational scenarios.
By Hakan k•
Oct 16, 2020
Im Greatfull and i wanna give biggest thanks to Coursera and the all people that who were in the role of that organisation.Its fine shoot for my carrier.