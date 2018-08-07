DG
Aug 18, 2019
Very helpful for developing interpersonal and self-management skills in the context of international business. The interviews are very helpful in gaining insights from experienced personalities.
PM
Aug 4, 2020
Thank you for the course! A lot of examples seem to be normal in our lives, but we often forget them or do not consider them! Very clear explanation and good interviewees! Lots of appreciation!
By Judith•
Aug 7, 2018
The course presentation was very easy to follow and relate with the presenters. I have also learnt a lot that I have immediately started applying to my work environment
By David N R•
Jan 28, 2019
This course has given me the basic tools needed for my management role.
By Daniel S•
Nov 25, 2017
Doesn't feel well put together. Some of the video interviews don't contribute much.
By Jeanne M L H P•
Mar 5, 2020
Not worth the specialization add on cost
By Murad R•
Mar 24, 2018
Too much unimportant information and interviews
By Wissam B•
Nov 3, 2018
I think this course could be improved by a proper distribution of the material over the four weeks instead of making week one heavy with too much material compared with the other three weeks.
Another point that could make this course a more beneficial experience in my opinion is to make sure that the assignment of the week is designed as a tool to assess how much the learner has absorbed from THAT WEEK's material, not from week one. Three out of four assignments are based on week one material and I think this is not a good use of the concept of assignment as a tool to help the learner assess their progress.
By Ahmed M R•
Sep 14, 2019
You should consider reviewing material as the videos can be summarized in less duration without affecting the content.
By Christopher H•
Jun 24, 2017
Difficult to understand how unit 4 course material related to the questions on delegation.
By Christopher M R•
Dec 21, 2020
I liked section on first impressions. The rest of it seemed like applying common sense.
By Jessie Z•
Jan 20, 2018
The interview was too lengthy and some of the interviews were not really helpful
By (Thomas) T A C•
May 19, 2019
Each lesson coming in a very free flow manner where the mentor keep saying and saying things without enough stress on key point, the over view or Summary important ideal making those lesson worthy
By Pavel M•
Aug 4, 2020
By Namit J•
Apr 10, 2020
This course is a very helpful course in increasing your skillset
It teaches the professional skills in an easy manner and builds your knowledge in the line of business.
By Usha S•
Apr 19, 2020
Excellent professors and well paced!
By Grayson S•
Oct 30, 2020
Great course - I appreciated the content and accessibility. The requirement for peer reviewing assignments was hit or miss, as I found a large number of students' assignments were cut and paste from various online articles. That said, if you're taking this course to ACTUALLY learn the content, it's excellent.
By Bernard D V•
Oct 9, 2017
Good course about professional skills. A lot of great interviews and an excellent written content. Sadly, theories are not really explained and sometimes it's hard to identify the meaning and goals of the interviews.
By NEERAJ K•
Aug 18, 2020
Informative, But very lengthy. It could be more interesting by shortening the videos.
By Robert O•
May 5, 2021
Great course, just a lot of interview videos.
By Dustin h•
Mar 25, 2022
I would've rated this class higher it was a communication class. This entire specialization covered very little business. The focus is towards communications and quantitative stats. I hope this curriculum gets revised to include actual business instruction and not communication theories. Throughout this specialization it seems the instructors are reading from a teleprompter while offering no practical examples. Uninverty of London has other usful business class: "Manageing the Company of the Future", "Branding " " Manger's Toolkit" and ,"Corporate Strategy ". I encourage you to avoid my foolish mistake by droping this time consuming and whorthless pursuit.
By Will C•
Jul 8, 2018
David James is an incredible professor! what a super journey since being well presented and with smart interviews ; we learn a lot from this course and I could refer it to anybody seeking communication skills within a company. as cons: the name of the course should be analyzed again by University of London though: this course is very orientated to communications + management, what this very overall titling does not help to understand (imagine the complexity for students requiring some transfer credits by the completion of this very course)
By Kim Ø L U•
Aug 16, 2021
In my opinion a good course to prepare you for a role as manager/leader. I felt it aimed at developing both my attitude and my skills. My first impression was, Yes! This is where I want to be! This is good! I have started the next course in the series of 6 courses. I look forward to learn even more and apply this in my job. Because I can allways get better, and this course helps me to do that. Thank you!
By ChiQuita B•
Oct 6, 2019
Out of the courses I have taken with Coursera, this course was the most difficult and the most rewarding. It seems to be 18 weeks of information compacted into 4. At first, it seemed slow because they introduced so much new information. I later found this new information essential in helping me to see the big picture when dealing with stake holders.
By Moussa T•
Oct 29, 2020
Thanks to Coursera Team and University of London. I am very surprise by the high quality of the course and platform. Many thanks to everybody that has contribute for such education to make it true for people like me in developing countries. This initiative can make a huge difference in the future.
By Huyen N V M•
Aug 6, 2018
This course is great, I have learned a lot such as how to build collaborative relationships, build personal brand, be a good role model, etc. I would recommend to my friends and colleagues to take it. However, it is a bit easy to go through, I think there needs to be more tough questions.
By Paweł K•
Jun 22, 2017
Very in-depth and informational. Lectures given in a calm tone coming from the experience. Multiple perspectives on the same subjects coming from practitioners in different fields. And multitude of supplementary materials. Overall one of my best educational experiences on-line!