Profile

Christopher Geczy

Adjunct Professor of Finance

    Bio

    Dr. Chris Geczy has been on the Finance Faculty at Wharton since 1997 and is Academic Director of the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research. He is also Academic Director of the Wharton Wealth Management Initiative at Wharton Executive Education. Dr. Geczy regularly teaches investment management and co-created the first full course on hedge funds at The Wharton School, the course Impact Investing, and a number of executive education courses. Chris is a Fellow of the Wharton Financial Institutions Center and has been the New York Stock Exchange Fellow and the Geewax-Terker Fellow at the Rodney L. White Center for Financial Research at Wharton. He has been the Academic Director of a number of Wharton Executive Education programs including the 2009 Securities Industry Institute in partnership with SIFMA, the Investment Management Consultants Association Endowments and Foundations, Alternative Investments and the advanced Investment Strategist Certificate programs.

    Courses

    FinTech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations

    Application of AI, InsurTech, and Real Estate Technology

    Business Strategies for Social Impact

    ESG Impact: Investor Perspective

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder