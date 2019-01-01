Dr. Chris Geczy has been on the Finance Faculty at Wharton since 1997 and is Academic Director of the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research. He is also Academic Director of the Wharton Wealth Management Initiative at Wharton Executive Education. Dr. Geczy regularly teaches investment management and co-created the first full course on hedge funds at The Wharton School, the course Impact Investing, and a number of executive education courses. Chris is a Fellow of the Wharton Financial Institutions Center and has been the New York Stock Exchange Fellow and the Geewax-Terker Fellow at the Rodney L. White Center for Financial Research at Wharton. He has been the Academic Director of a number of Wharton Executive Education programs including the 2009 Securities Industry Institute in partnership with SIFMA, the Investment Management Consultants Association Endowments and Foundations, Alternative Investments and the advanced Investment Strategist Certificate programs.