In this course, you’ll learn about the emerging technologies in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that are utilized in InsurTech and Real Estate Tech. Professor Chris Geczy of the Wharton School has designed this course to help you navigate the complex world of insurance and real estate tech, and understand how FinTech plays a role in the future of the industry. Through study and analysis of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, you’ll learn how InsurTech is redefining the insurance industry. You’ll also explore classifications of insurtech companies and the size of the InsurTech, Real Estate Tech, and AI markets. You will also explore FinTech specialties with Warren Pennington from Vanguard. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to identify emerging technologies of AI, Machine Learning, and Financial Technologies from a variety of insurance and real estate tech companies and their impact in the future of finance and investments.
This course is part of the Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: InsurTech
In this module, you’ll identify what key emerging technologies are being leveraged by the insurance industry. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of how artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are utilized in InsurTech. You’ll discuss the methodology behind InsurTech’s innovations in the industry, from product design to claims management. You’ll also analyze the different ways of segmenting InsurTech firms and explore examples of microinsurance and full-enabled Insurtech firms. By the end of this module, you’ll have a more clearly defined understanding of Insurtech and how emerging technologies are increasing the value of the insurance market.
Module 2: Real Estate Tech
In this module, you’ll examine the fundamentals of Real Estate Technology. You’ll closely examine the background, definition, and size of the real estate tech market. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the disruption that is happening in the real estate market through Real Estate Tech by studying examples such as Zillow and WeWork. You’ll also explore the trends and examples in residential and commercial real estate tech such as Blend, Lending Home, and Cadre. By the end of this module, you will gain a better understanding of the landscape and key financial goals of Real Estate Tech.
Module 3: Artificial Intelligence
In this module, you’ll be introduced to the foundations of Artificial Intelligence and its use cases in the Financial Tech industry. You’ll begin by examining the background and market size of AI, and analyze the forecast of top use cases for AI. You’ll learn key use cases for AI in FinTech and discuss examples of AI in Robo-Advising such as Vanguard Personal Advisor Services and Machine Learning in InsurTech Companies such as IBM Watson. By the end of this module, you’ll have a richer understanding of AI, its uses and its impact in the fintech industry.
Module 4: Case Studies
This module was designed to provide you with an opportunity to explore successful FinTech organizations around the world and learn how they integrated the benefits of FinTech into their organization. Warren Pennington, Principal in Vanguard’s Investment Management Group, and Andy Rachleff, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Wealthfront, are here to provide you with a deeper insight into their organizations. They’ll discuss applications of FinTech and the future of FinTech. By the end of this module, you’ll gain a better understanding of the practical applications of FinTech in a company.
About the Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization
Wharton's Fintech Specialization is designed to introduce you to the fundamental building blocks of financial technologies and real-world applications through case studies of Wharton-led companies in the field. You'll learn the the essential components of technology-driven financial strategies, from complex regulations to cryptocurrency to portfolio optimization.
