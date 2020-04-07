The sudden rise in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and its subsequent decline, focused the world’s attention on cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Blockchain technology powers Bitcoin and has been hyped as the next new, transformative technology.
Explain how blockchain works.
Articulate the key technical aspects, such as decentralization and consensus algorithms.
Describe the strengths and weaknesses of cryptocurrency as an asset and a payment mechanism.
Evaluate tradeoffs of blockchain as a business solution.
- Cryptocurrency
- decentralization algorithms
- consensus algorithms
- Blockchain
- blockchain as a business solution
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Introduction
Introduction to Blockchain and Crypto
Blockchain as an Asset
Blockchain as a Business
Great overview of blockchain and cryptocurrency for non-coders. This course demystified BitCoin and cryptocurrency in a couple of weeks.
I very excited about the first and second courses. The lecturer is very smart. The deep knowledge and professional representation catches you and keeps on track through the course.
Extremely useful course for beginners to understand the basic concepts related to cryptocurrencies and block chain
You get a really good understanding of how it works as a whole, along with material on investing and security matters.
About the Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization
This specialization is intended to familiarize learners with a broad range of financial technologies. While finance has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, the financial industry is changing rapidly in the face of new technology. In the past, at the forefront of innovation in finance were central governments and financial institutions. Today, information technology firms and professionals are leading innovation in the financial industry.
