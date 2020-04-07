About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how blockchain works.

  • Articulate the key technical aspects, such as decentralization and consensus algorithms.

  • Describe the strengths and weaknesses of cryptocurrency as an asset and a payment mechanism.

  • Evaluate tradeoffs of blockchain as a business solution.

Skills you will gain

  • Cryptocurrency
  • decentralization algorithms
  • consensus algorithms
  • Blockchain
  • blockchain as a business solution
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction

Week
2

Week 2

Introduction to Blockchain and Crypto

Week
3

Week 3

Blockchain as an Asset

Week
4

Week 4

Blockchain as a Business

