Course 3 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Cryptocurrency
  • Blockchains
  • Business Model
  • Disruptive Innovation
  • Innovation
Course 3 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Blockchain Overview

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min)
1 hour to complete

Cryptographic Hashing

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Blockchain Encryption and Signatures

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min)
2 hours to complete

Bitcoin and Other Blockchains

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Using Blockchain

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min)
2 hours to complete

Consensus

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Value of Cryptoapplications

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min)
2 hours to complete

The Regulatory Environment and the Future of Fintech

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min)

Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation

