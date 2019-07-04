About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization
English
Course 2 of 4 in the
Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization
Instructors

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Cryptocurrency

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Rules and Structure of Bitcoin

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Cryptocurrency as an Asset Class

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: The Blockchain Ecosystem

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

