Sarah Hammer is Senior Director of the Alternative Investments Initiative at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In this role, she focuses her efforts on private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, and wealth management, all while working with key practitioners, alumni, students, policymakers, and academics. Ms. Hammer is also an adjunct professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, teaching an upper-level juris doctor course on the transformation of the financial sector. She is also an executive education instructor at the Wharton School, teaching an advanced course on capital markets. Ms. Hammer has held various leadership positions throughout financial services in management, portfolio management, trading, marketing, research, and analytics at the Vanguard Group, PIMCO, JP Morgan Chase, BlackRock, and Tudor Investments. Ms. Hammer earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Studies from Oxford University. At Oxford, she wrote her dissertation on the legal rights of children. She is a Harry S. Truman Scholar and was selected for Global Board Ready Women.