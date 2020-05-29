CH
Jun 27, 2019
This course was everything you said it would be, quite informational but a lot of work. I enjoyed the slides because they were advanced and quite organized with large volume - it is TRUE :) And I als
SS
Jun 9, 2020
Explained everything in detail. I did have to do some of my own research to fully understand but it was overall great! Highly recommend for anyone who is trying to be more involved in the Blockchain.
By Andras I•
May 29, 2020
I took this course as part 2 of a 4 course specialisation about Fintech. Previously I've completed more than a dozen of courses here, so I had a rough idea of what to expect. Unfortunately so far the whole specialisation but especially this one.
The first 3 weeks' materials was acceptable and fairly clearly presented, at least for someone with background both in software development and finance - I have no idea how you would fare otherwise as it's fairly abstract. Still could do with a bit more rebalancing, it felt a bit like it wasn't decided if this should be aimed at investors (who could care less about linked lists) or developers (who will lack the knowledge about finance to follow).
The last week was pretty unbearable, this kind of dry voice-over accompagning the slides is NOT what online education is about. Especially that this part of the course was less challenging.
I would say it's a good introduction to the subject but this is the first time I was regretting the time invested into a course - so I give it a 3.
By Deepak B•
May 16, 2021
This course which is being offered is pretty old and some modules are older than half a decade. This is not something I would like to pay for. Coursera is making me pay for such old and outdated stuff in this fast changing world.
Highly disappointed with coursera for not utting up updated course contents.
By Matthew T G•
Mar 12, 2021
Much of the content is dated, making it of limited value. When discussing a technology as rapidly changing as this, the content needs to be current. (Example: Ethereum 2.0) As near as I can guess, this set of presentations was put together in 2019.
The discussion of "Why Cryptocurrency" failed to offer several reasons why cryptocurrency is superior to fiat currency and gold. I can think of eight.
I liked that CAPM, Markowitz and Sharpe were discussed. How cryptocurrency can lower portfolio risk through diversification was not described adequately. I don't know how important that is since, at the end of the day, cryptocurrency needs to be viewed in terms of its value as a store of value and a medium of exchange, not an investment. (Although, I have holdings in both Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The concepts might have been communicated better with some slides that had illustrations. They had only bulletpoints.
All that being said, there is no question that I am coming away with a much clearer understanding of Blockchain. This is critical, of course, since cryptocurrency doesn't exist without Blockchain.
Overall, the cost of this course is, to say the least, quite low. At the same time, I expected better than an aged piece pulled off the shelf at Wharton.
By Alexandre J•
Apr 27, 2020
Good introduction to blockchain technology, some practical examples that help to understand the basics. Unfortunately the course got too dry towards the end (week 4). I also expected a more in-depth technical analysis (how is the blockchain implemented), but that's probably enough material for an entire year of tuition.
By Chiasheng O H•
Jun 27, 2019
By SRINIVASA R R•
Jul 5, 2019
Technology today enables you to monetize almost anything. Blockchain is the most important revolution since the internet and smart contracts enable you to transform any asset into a financial asset.
By Raymond E•
Aug 5, 2021
Good class to get a general, high-level overview of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Lectures are easy to follow and the notes/slides are helpful. The guest speakers in Week4 are interesting.
By Anindya R•
Nov 12, 2021
Very disappointed, not what I was expecting from a Wharton course. You are talking about the technology of the future, and all you do is present a set of boring slides without any graphics, like the ones people made in the 1980s when we had overhead projectors, and someone just reading them aloud!
What was especially annoying was the screen cutting away from the slide on screen, after every sentence, to pan on the lecturer, who mostly spoke in an emotionless voice with zero modulation, and then cutting away again back to the slide for the next bullet. This made it very hard to retain, and it felt like a middle school memory game. Why not just leave the slide on screen and do a voice over most of the time?
Halfway through the modules, I was quite exhasperated and somehow sat through because I had to complete the course. I got way more education and satisfaction watching a couple of youtube videos which explained all that was contained in this course, in 15-20 minutes, through impactful graphics and animation.
Apologies if I have been too candid, but Coursera needs to seriously review this course if they want it to be effective. I will certainly not be recommending this Jurrasic Park adventure to anyone.
By Shengszu O•
Jun 16, 2019
I love this program! It's extremely useful and practical, the platform is also easy to use. The professors of Wharton are professional and dedicated. Many t
By DB•
May 19, 2021
the first 3 weeks were excellent, the instructor was excellent and thanks for the great slides. Very accessible and great materials, nice teaching method through open questions to guide learners and to help us explore and follow the themes. the last week was a bit dry and it felt more like learning a glossary of terms but without any context , and the terms were not really explained nor making any linkage to existing concepts that we have just acquired in the last 3 weeks. I would say perhaps the last week doesnt quite fit with the rest. Hence 4 stars, else would be a 5. Appreciated the downloadable slides too.
By Malaly P V•
May 21, 2020
The first 3 weeks were excellent and professor Wachter was great with explaining the topics she covered. I found the fourth week a bit lacking. It seemed to offer broad information i can read in any industry magazine. It would have been more useful to have a graphic demonstration explaining how blockchain would be applied in one of those use cases. It was hard to stay engaged with those word-heavy PP decks.
By Leovita A•
Apr 13, 2020
It is a good course. However, I found it hard to understand since it provides few pictures in the video. I hope they can consider to add sufficient pictures to the video.
By davidyoung12@hotmail.com•
Apr 7, 2020
Great lecturers, they explain a very complete view of the whole Blockchain Ecosystem. Also introduce concepts and ideas in a way that keep the student interested in the topic.
By carlos a m p•
Jun 18, 2019
Excellent course. However, It does not offer suggestions about additional readings (books, papers, etc.)
By Harshit G•
Jan 31, 2021
A great course to get an overview of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Technology. Week 1 to 3 are ingeniously designed to explain these technologies in a simplified step-by-step manner that ultimately builds up to explain all the fundamentals and essentials of these technologies. Week 4 provides a broad exposure to the Blockchain ecosystem with it's scope, capabilities, possibilities and governing spheres, concluding with 2 case studies of a startup and a well-established fir - giving a practical glimpse of FInTech and it's future. Individuals yearning for background in Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology should definitely give this course a shot- you'll definitely leave with a good foundation of this sphere of FInTech, helping you understand your future paths more clearly.
By Kavan•
Jun 6, 2020
I found the first 3 modules very interesting - even though they were slightly technical. The instructor was adequately precise and maintained a very consistent and appropriate tone. I found the final module very focused on information and less focused on concepts. The instructor was continuously giving chunks of information, making her points difficult to retain. However, I found the course very engaging and helpful as a whole.
By Victoria E•
Dec 29, 2021
Started this course to understand the basics of the industry with a view to potential opportunities, from a minimal baseline knowledge. Found the first 3 modules very useful, although felt the first half of the 4th module a bit repetitive and less engaging. Would recommend for anyone with little understanding of crypto & blockchain.
By Ishita J•
Apr 6, 2020
The course was very helpful and informative. However, the last module became more theoretical and less practical and hence it was difficult to comprehend.
By Reng C D•
Nov 11, 2020
Some of the areas are too vaguely explained, especially Week 4. I've enjoyed learning more about blockchain nonetheless.
By Ila T•
Nov 8, 2021
the lecturer on week 4 modules spoke in a monotone and in a very boring way — she was just reading out the slides
By Oscar M•
Feb 24, 2021
No explican nada de trading, aboslutamente nada. Demasiado tecnico y matematico, aparte de una didactica un poco aburrida. Un curso que no te va a servir de nada más allá de lo que te diga wikipedia. Los profesores podrían ser más dinámicos, leer de una presentación se leerlo yo tambien sin necesidad de ver videos. Buscaba un curso, no un audiolibro.
By Maha W S•
Oct 13, 2021
the first three weeks were amazing and I would've definitely rated a full five stars had the course been confined to the first three weeks. As it turns out, week four was unbearable with the slow, dry, monotonous voiceover. I couldn't sit through it past the first video and had to read the slides to understand the content.
By Ankesh S•
Sep 26, 2021
This course is outdated. Fintech has moved far ahead. Doing this course seems like learning about the past. Data are also old. If you are not at all aware of Fintech, then take the course.
By Binh D•
Apr 1, 2020
This course is so many literature, impractical. It should be more case study and visibility/chart to easy to catch up
By Vinay A•
Apr 25, 2021
With ever changing landscape of this domain, we need an update. Lot of things have changed since 2019.