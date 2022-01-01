About this Specialization

Wharton's Fintech Specialization is designed to introduce you to the fundamental building blocks of financial technologies and real-world applications through case studies of Wharton-led companies in the field. You'll learn the the essential components of technology-driven financial strategies, from complex regulations to cryptocurrency to portfolio optimization. You'll also learn how modern investment strategies deploy technology to produce optimal results, explore the disruptive force of changing payment methods, analyze the changing regulatory landscape, and gain a deeper understanding of robo-advising, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending, and blockchain. By the end of this Specialization, you'll be able to make informed decisions about deploying financial technologies for yourself or for your business, giving you a competitive advantage in using the latest financial innovations.
