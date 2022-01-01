- Investment Management
- Cryptocurrency
- regulation
- Blockchain
What you will learn
Explain crypto-currency and blockchain in financial contexts
Evaluate investment products using Modern Portfolio Theory
Identify the regulatory concerns presented by the most common financial technologies
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You'll learn the the essential components of technology-driven financial strategies, from complex regulations to cryptocurrency to portfolio optimization. You'll also learn how modern investment strategies deploy technology to produce optimal results, explore the disruptive force of changing payment methods, analyze the changing regulatory landscape, and gain a deeper understanding of robo-advising, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending, and blockchain.
By the end of this Specialization, you'll be able to make informed decisions about deploying financial technologies for yourself or for your business, giving you a competitive advantage in using the latest financial innovations.
Basic understanding of financial services is recommended.
Basic understanding of financial services is recommended.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
FinTech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations
In this course, you’ll learn the key components of modern-day investment strategies which utilize fintech. Professors Natasha Sarin and Chris Geczy of the Wharton School have designed this course to help you understand the complex structure of payment methods and financial regulations, so you can determine how fintech plays a role in the future of investing. Through analysis of robo-advising and changing demographic forces, you’ll learn how basic elements of trust underlie complex choice architecture in investments and impact investing. You’ll also explore payment methodologies and how fintech is emerging as an entrepreneurial solution to both investments and payment systems. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to identify different financial technologies, and understand the dynamic between the innovations and regulations, and employ best practices in developing a fintech strategy for yourself or your business. No prerequisites are required for this course, although a basic understanding of credit cards and other payment methods is helpful.
Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies
What is Cryptocurrency and how is it an innovative and effective method of currency? This course was designed for individuals and organizations who want to learn how to navigate investment in cryptocurrencies. Professors Jessica Wachter and Sarah Hammer will guide you through developing a framework for understanding both Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. You’ll learn how to define a currency, analyze the foundations of digital signatures and blockchain technology in cryptocurrency, and accurately assess the risks of cryptocurrency in a modern investment portfolio. By the end of this course, you’ll have a deep understanding of the realities of Cryptocurrency, the intricacies of Blockchain technology, and an effective strategy for incorporating Cryptocurrency into your investment plans. No prerequisites are required, although "Fintech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations" from Wharton's Fintech Specialization is recommended.
Lending, Crowdfunding, and Modern Investing
In this course, you’ll learn the foundational theories behind robo-advising, crowdfunding, and marketplace lending, and how to apply these theories to optimize your investments. Professor David Musto of the Wharton School has designed this course to help you gain a practical understanding of the theoretical frameworks of Modern Portfolio Theory and Financial Technology. You’ll learn how to apply the ideas behind robo-advising and crowdfunding to better assess and leverage a more optimized portfolio while managing risks. You’ll also explore the current consumer credit landscape and learn how to utilize financial technologies in your business. You’ll analyze real-life examples by studying the cases of Square and CommonBond. By the end of this course, you’ll have honed your skills in calculating risks and returns in robo-advising and crowdfunding, and be able to assess the value of marketplace lending to achieve better returns on your investments. No prerequisites are required for this course, although "Fintech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations" and "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies" from Wharton's Fintech Specialization are recommended.
Application of AI, InsurTech, and Real Estate Technology
In this course, you’ll learn about the emerging technologies in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that are utilized in InsurTech and Real Estate Tech. Professor Chris Geczy of the Wharton School has designed this course to help you navigate the complex world of insurance and real estate tech, and understand how FinTech plays a role in the future of the industry. Through study and analysis of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, you’ll learn how InsurTech is redefining the insurance industry. You’ll also explore classifications of insurtech companies and the size of the InsurTech, Real Estate Tech, and AI markets. You will also explore FinTech specialties with Warren Pennington from Vanguard. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to identify emerging technologies of AI, Machine Learning, and Financial Technologies from a variety of insurance and real estate tech companies and their impact in the future of finance and investments.
Instructors
Sarah HammerSenior Director of the Alternative Investments Initiative, Adjunct Professor of Law
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.