Natasha Sarin

Assistant Professor of Law

    Natasha Sarin’s interests in law teaching and scholarship are at the intersection of law and finance. Her current research focuses on financial regulation, with papers on both consumer finance and macroprudential risk management. Her work engages with contemporary policy debates and seeks to understand how best to regulate large financial institutions. Sarin is at the frontier of empirical law and economics, using novel datasets to address these important policy questions. Her work has received both academic and popular press attention, and has been covered by various media outlets, including the Washington Post, the Economist, and the Financial Times. Prior to joining the faculty at Penn, Sarin earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School. She will receive a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University in May 2019. She also received a B.A. in Ethics, Politics, and Economics from Yale University.

    FinTech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations

