Apr 13, 2020
It is really awesome course. Concepts are clearly explained by the professor. Graphical representation is also made perfectly to understand easily. Thanks to Coursera & University of Michigan.
Apr 21, 2020
The information is really valuable. The authors should review some of the sound in the last week, though. I really appreciate the conceptual maps the authors worked on, very useful!
By Subir N•
Jan 11, 2021
In both the courses that I have attended on this fintech specialistaion, Prof Wu, mentions refrerence material many times, but I find the references nowhere. This diminishes the value of the course significantly.
By Aaron T•
Dec 4, 2020
I love the way Mr.Andrew Wu delivered the lectures! He explained things in a simple manner (what blockchains are, what are the differences between "hot" and "cold" storages etc). He also gives an objective view of the cryptocurrency market. This course is a must-enrol for anyone looking to understand the basics of blockchain and cryptocurrencies!
By Renee V•
Sep 4, 2020
I work for a software company (non engineer) but did not have grasp on what blockchain was. Nor did I know much about cryptocurrency. This course does a good job of explaining basics and providing overview. Instructor engaging. Good pace of material. I highly recommend it. Though I did not intend to do whole specialization of four courses, I will now because I liked this course so much.
I have only one small suggestion. Posting a certificate on LinkedIn for "B and C EXPLAINED" sounds amateurish. It would be so much better if this was "INTRODUCTION to B and C."
By Rick R•
Jan 29, 2021
Not overly impressed. The presenter seemed very nervous and seemed to read the script directly, but not very confidently. This is a major distraction from learning the material. In particular, Week4/Lesson 1 had clear retakes that were accidentally left into the course :-(.
Some of the concepts, such as the economic comparisons to fiat transaction processing, were interesting. However, I am left with the impression that the instructor really has a general, native bias against blockchain, bitcoin, ethereum, and smart contracts, even though they are still in their infancy.
By DB•
May 19, 2021
this is an excellent course, Andrew the instructor is great, he makes it very accessible. I highly recommend this course as he is able to explain complex concepts and make them easy to follow. If you are new, start with this course!
It would be great if the slides can be shared, and secondly, the instructor has not included the many reading lists and references for further reading anywhere as part of the course materials. Would be good to share that.
By Chairman M•
Sep 18, 2020
This is such An Informative course and great guide towards blockchains and more so the bitcoin . Its Key to anyone interested in investments in the same as well as for purposes of understanding the advantages and disadvantages of Blockchains too .
By SARAVANA K K•
Apr 14, 2020
By Greg O•
Apr 5, 2021
Really wish the quiz questions were better, felt they were very poorly written. However, the actual lecture material is very good and worth diving into if you are interested on how cryptocurrency and blockchain tech works.
By Carlos D•
May 10, 2020
Although I loved the course material I found the questions on quizzes to be very ambiguous, and the wording is confusing to say the least, other than that it was great, thanks.
By Shahkar U•
May 4, 2020
Basic definitions weren't there before explanation starting of the main topics that caused serious troubles for me and I was like finding each and every technical word on chrome that seriously wasted alot of time.
I would suggest that before explanation of the topics first the course title should be discussed deeply and at last I would suggest this course to intermediaries not to beginners.
By G P•
Sep 13, 2021
This is the first time I approach Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in theory and get to know about why Bitcoin is available in the market and how it works. I would love to get into the Cryto market and know how to keep my account safe
By Md. M I•
May 27, 2020
The course describes ins and outs of Blockchain & Crypto currency in a easy way. Anyone can understand the core concept of Blockchain. I personally recommend this course.
By Robert J M•
Nov 28, 2021
I thought that the course did a good job of making cryptocurrency understandable at the conceptual level and I would recommend it to others who want that level of understanding. But, I only assigned it three stars for two reasons.
1. It left many practical issues unanswered. For example, while there was frequent reference to a cryptocurrency wallet, and its conceptual function was made clear, there was no explanation of how to create one.
2. While it was described as an entry level course, a substantial knowledge of the terminology of both finance and IT was assumed and used by the lecturer.
By Ivan S V•
Aug 10, 2021
Great material from Professor Wu. Excellent delivery as usual with Unimich. I learnt a lot about cryptoassests, have an idea about factors that drive crypto prices and learnt how exchanges can overcome the bottleneck imposed by blockchain design (its a kind of hack). Slides are sleek, well designed and the topics are covered in a good level, not so shallow to not learn, not so deep as to deter beginners. I am happy to have taken this 2nd course on the fintech specialization, cannot wait to start course #3.
By Calrissian W•
Jul 25, 2021
This blockchain and cryptocurrency course through the University of Michigan is absolutely phenomenal. Professor Andrew Wu delivered the content in a concise and simplified modus, that it was effortless to understand. This course is an exceptional example of how one should initially be taught on the subject of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. This course is a must for every individual seeking to understand the basics of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies!
By Shashwat J•
Aug 6, 2020
Quality content here! A must have for anyone looking to understand the fundamentals of blockchain and crypto. Concepts are explained in a beginner-level , buzzword-free manner without wasting substantial time on layman introductions.
Both the financial and technical aspects of the subject are explained in a comprehensive yet succinct manner.
Special thanks to the instructor Mr. Andrew Wu who did a great job presenting the content and yet in a friendly demeanour.
By George S K•
Jan 7, 2022
Outstanding course!! Thank you. The material was organized and presented well. The professor was clear and easy to understand and made difficult concepts easy for me to comprehend. The format made it easy for me to follow, pause, review, and proceed at my own speed. This course will help me both personally and professionally and is what I expected it to be based on its description. Thanks again.
By Isara S•
May 13, 2021
Nicely explain key concepts of blockchain and how it is related to cryptocurrencies. This course also explains drawbacks in the blockchain system. Risk associated with the investing in cryptocurrencies also explained clearly in this course. Highly recommended course if you want to know the underline technology of the cryptocurrencies.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 27, 2020
Good Day ,
I sincerely thank you for the Opportunity . Thanks and Warm Regards.
By Deran H•
May 30, 2020
Another brilliant introductory course FinTech innovations space. Certainly helps you decode the buzzwords of cryptocurrency, and offers you a 30,000 ft understanding of the models of cryptocurrency, processing mechanisms, consensus and hashing models involved.
By Nupur L•
Mar 4, 2022
The course explains the concepts at a very granular and easy to understand level. Only issue i had was in the later session, the audio repeats for some sentences, which i guess the Professor re-recorded, but left both versions in the audio
By Holger H•
Apr 25, 2021
The course is explaining the basics of blockchains (concentrating on Bitcoin and Etherereum) in a very good and understandable way. The reflection of risks and flaws was a highlight for me. Prof Wu did a brilliant job.
By vishal c•
May 16, 2020
I got a deeper understanding of the system "Bitcoin" and "blockchain technology" as an asset. The graphical representation is also made perfectly to understand easily. Thanks to Coursera & the University of Michigan.
By M A S•
Jul 6, 2021
This course is highly recommended for anyone that wants to know about cryptocurrency! The lectures are clear and straightforward, I'll give it a 5 out of 5. Thank you so much University of Michigan and Coursera
By Jose F P H•
Aug 25, 2020
El curso es maravilloso, aprendes muchos términos nuevos y los empiezas a aplicar en tu vida diaria, los profesores son muy capacitados y se entiende perfectamente el contenido del curso. 5 estrellas!