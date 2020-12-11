LH
Nov 28, 2019
Interesting information and doesn't take long to finish. Good to get a basic overview about AI, Real Estate Technology and InsurTech.
SW
Oct 1, 2019
Very informative and an excellent overview of AI, InsurTech, Real Estate and how FinTec is changing and creating more opportunities.
By Antti K•
Dec 11, 2020
I expected this to go more into detail on the types of technology, how they're applied. It was more market focused, lots of numbers about the market size and number of investments in InsurTech and RE Tech (numbers that in 2020 are also outdated). As a result, the quizzes also had too much focus on generally useless number memorization. It also felt like a list of tech companies and a brief description of their business and funding.
By ARVIND K S•
Aug 6, 2019
Great courses where we've seen the intersection of finance, technology and big data for delivering innovative products for democratizing the access to services in several areas and across a wide segment of population including the enormous and hitherto financially excluded base of the pyramid. We hope AI would transcend into more useful and less mundane applications. We also hope that as people's hard earned money is involved, regulations would take care of cyber frauds, financial frauds and would be a deterrent for fly-by-night operators who, unfortunately thrive concomitantly with the great pioneers in an evolving space.
By Abraham B•
Mar 23, 2020
Great way to get an introduction to industry trends of InsureTech, Real Estate Tech, and AI. It is a great starting point.
By Renzo P•
Sep 11, 2020
So good to understand the main trends and the new business models in insurance, AI and Real Estate.
By Dario•
May 11, 2021
A bit dry... Quizzes were mostly about regurgitating bits of data mentioned.
By Samuel K•
May 7, 2022
This course provides great concepts of AI and its of applications in relevant areas of finance, in particular insurance and Real estate. It's well structured and presented in coherent way that is easy to follow. The course helps me understand why and how AI and technology are chaging the way business are developed and carried out in these industries. The interviews (Case studies) with the big player such as Vanguard and Betterment executives give an opportunity to hear great insights from the perspecive of an actual FinTech leading company. I recommend the course.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 6, 2020
Good Day
I sincerely and humbly thank you for this opportunity .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
ABHIJIT SENGUPTA
Portfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsengupta
Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com
E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com
Kolkata , India
Skype : abhijit.sengupta357
Ph. : + 91 33 25907110
Cell : + 91 9163863607
Whatsapp : + 91 8017648297
+ 91 6290750012
By Shivani B•
Aug 19, 2020
The applications mentioned are put across in succinct and practical way but it draws context to US in particular rather than an overall (in context to other countries).
People in Finance with keen sense towards technology will find this greatly useful along with people in tech coinciding with finance as well.
By Mandhir S•
Mar 22, 2021
Very nicely done by the Instructor. Just the correct amount of rigor for a course like this.
Easier that this would have made it too elementary and if it had been too rigorous it would have been discouraging for someone just looking for a better understanding
By Emmanuel U•
May 29, 2020
I find Prof. Christopher's teaching educational and exploring the applications of AI in insureTech and real estate. I am better armed now with the foundationational knowledge from this course to provide solutions in insurance sector value chain in Nigeria.
By Varghese J•
Oct 27, 2019
The course is great and in summarised detail on the Application of AI, InsurTech, and Real Estate Technology. The courses give an eagle-eyed overview of the subject than personally going through multiple websites and collecting unrelated information.
By Chris H•
Apr 22, 2020
Dr. Geczy is thoughtful, intellect and a fantastic orator. I learned a lot through this course. I hope there will be more courses avail by Professor Geczy on Coursera in the future. Thank you for an enlightened learned experience.
By Michael P•
May 27, 2022
The course material is dated - it would be good to refresh content more regularly. However, very difficult to keep current as this space changes so rapidly.
By Liesa H•
Nov 29, 2019
By Steve W•
Oct 2, 2019
By Innocent K•
May 17, 2021
Great learning, things that someone will study to acquire a degree in our country and still never get to learn a quarter of them.
By Anupam A•
May 13, 2021
The course was made super easy to comprehend and relate by the instructor. Thanks for sharing all your expertise and knowledge.
By CHEE Y L•
Mar 2, 2022
The course is very interesting and useful, especially the interviews with experts in the FinTech field.
By Utkarsh K•
May 25, 2020
Very useful and extremely well-crafted specialisation. Thank you Wharton School for the courses!
By Siu W F•
May 11, 2020
The course is very useful in helping me to understand about AI, InsurTech, FinTech and RealTech.
By Thanh T N•
Sep 8, 2019
I learned a lot of foundation knowledge about fintech. It help me a lot in my job.
By Hamdam A•
Aug 14, 2021
Very informative information and insights from the professionals inside the topic
By Emanuele B•
Dec 27, 2019
Very interesting class with the plus of real stories explained by fintech leaders
By Manish K•
Jul 5, 2020
Kindly add Capstone project, this would practical aspect to the entire course.
By Tiffany N P•
Dec 18, 2019
Easy to follow. Loved the Business use cases in Week 4, very informative