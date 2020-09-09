When is it good business practice to invest for social good? What are the most innovative and effective business strategies for developing positive social impact around the world? Designed by renowned Wharton professors Katherine Klein and Chris Geczy to help individuals, organizations, and investors bring about societal change, this course introduces the fundamentals of impact investing, and developing a business strategy that drives social impact. You’ll learn how to become a leader who cultivates purpose and inspires change, measure societal impact through evidence-based models, and invest in ventures effectively and meaningfully. By the end of this course, you’ll have a deep understanding of the realities of leading an organization with purpose, and be able to build successful strategies that bring impactful change to the world.
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Module 1: Purpose-Driven Leadership
In this module, you’ll learn how to define your purpose and develop a plan to cultivate purpose for your organization. You’ll gain a deep understanding of the critical importance of purpose-driven leadership in a successful organization and why businesses can and should pursue a larger social or environmental purpose. You'll also analyze the five models of social purpose, from generous contributors to impact investors. Through close examination of case studies such as Daily Table and TOMS shoes, you’ll learn how to test your assumptions and find the winning situation for your investors, employees, and customers. By the end of this module, you’ll have a more clearly defined understanding of the purpose your organization wants to pursue and how to prepare for successful implementation.
Module 2: How Business Drives Social Impact
What is the relationship between impact and financial performance? Does it pay for a company to drive impact? In this module, you'll learn various methods businesses use to create social and environmental impact. You’ll identify the different components of impact measurement: valence, focus, depth, breadth, and cost-effectiveness. With Nick Ashburn, Senior Director of Impact Investing of Wharton Social Impact, you’ll discuss real-life examples such as Starbucks, Campbell’s Soup, and Warby Parker, and the impactful decisions they made in employment, operations, and investment. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to refine the method in which your business can reduce environmental challenges and/or ensure fair and equal opportunity, and create a plan for your company to drive both impact and financial performance.
Module 3: Impact Measurement
In this module, you’ll examine the criteria and standards of evidence developed to measure the true social impact of your organization. You’ll identify the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environmental Social and Governance Criteria (ESG) to be able to better answer the question “What is the Impact of X?” By examining the Nesta Foundation Framework and its standard of evidence, you’ll explore the different levels of rigor for each logic model using real-life examples and learn to accurately assess your organization’s inputs, outputs, and impact. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to calculate the Social Return on Investment (SROI) of your enterprise and be able to strategize an effective plan for your business.
Module 4: Impact Investing
This module was designed to introduce you to the basics of impact investing. By analyzing global trends on Socially Responsible Investing (SRI), classic models of impact investment such as microfinance, and actual research data, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of the current models of impact investment and which model would work best for your organization. Through exploring other benefit corporations and the UN Principles of Responsible Investment, you’ll discover how NGOs, government, and shareholders and their roles in impactful investments. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to gauge the risk and rewards behind impactful investments, and be able to navigate these issues effectively while exerting sustainable and meaningful impact.
Wonderfully packed with information and relevant examples. I personally found the Impact Investing portion fairly niche and a little harder to follow.
The course creates a deep understanding of the impact and investments and the theory of change. Great learning experience
Excellent set of lectures very useful and enlightening, well organized and explained. I highly recommend taking these lectures to anyone interested or involved in social impact.
Great course; very insightful look into how business and other organizations can effect positive social impact in the course of achieving their objectives and completing routines.
About the Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization
You’re not just interested in making money. You’re interested in making a difference in the world too. Set your career and your business on the road to success by learning evidence-based strategies to achieve sustainable social impact: profits with purpose. This specialization was designed to give you the tools and strategies you need to create measurable social impact around the world – whether your impact goal is to create jobs, to reduce malnutrition, or to increase access to environmentally-friendly and affordable housing, or to make a positive difference in some other way. In these four courses taught by acclaimed Wharton professors, you’ll learn how to apply effective business strategies to real-world problems through a deep understanding of the global practices and trends shaping the world today. By the end of this Specialization, you’ll be able to:
