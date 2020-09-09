About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Purpose-Driven Leadership

17 videos (Total 112 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: How Business Drives Social Impact

11 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Impact Measurement

10 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Impact Investing

8 videos (Total 129 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization

Business Strategies for A Better World

