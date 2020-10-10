EC
Jan 30, 2021
Already finishing the course, only one peer left to review . Also Seeking anybody to review my video pitch .in week one,I did social entrepreneurship and finished.
IK
Feb 17, 2019
Practical oriented course. I really enjoyed every bit of it. Already, I am equipped to go out there and execute my project.
By Hawra F A•
Oct 10, 2020
I love my team! Never thought I'd meet people online and actually conduct an extended project with them, and actually imagine realizing it!
The instructors are still active and assign mentors to projects at the end of the course!
By EDNA C C•
Jan 31, 2021
By Nathalie C•
Aug 8, 2017
Me gustaron mucho los videos y ejemplos que se dieron, así como el material compartido que puedo usar para la integración del plan de negocio de la A.C.
By Tomasz F•
Oct 17, 2017
We had to develop our ideas into real business projects. This is the most practical course I have ever attended at Coursera.
By Ifeanyi E K•
Feb 18, 2019
By Kathya M M d C•
Oct 18, 2020
I learned to put my ideas on writing and preparing a business plan that will allow me to accomplish my social mission.
By BLAND�N A S P•
Nov 13, 2020
definitivamente recomiendo este curso ya que te da la oportunidad de desarrolla y aumentar tus conocimiento
By Sezin I•
Dec 24, 2016
all steps are given so easy to understand with important details to apply
it is so good, do not miss!
By Jomar A Z•
Jun 10, 2021
Thank you very much Coursera, excellent course, I have learned a lot.
By Charlotte K•
Dec 18, 2017
I have learned a lot, and I'm ready for more.
By Carolina S M•
Oct 4, 2020
Is an excellent course. I learned a lot
By Ariana D S E•
Jun 3, 2021
Very good teaching in the course.
By Jesus Q M•
May 1, 2021
THE COURSE WAS VERY INTERESTING
By Traci S•
Sep 14, 2020
good value received
By Eduardo A I C•
Jul 3, 2021
Excelente curso :)
By Lorena P•
Feb 4, 2018
Excellent Course!!
By Alejandro T B•
Jan 16, 2017
Excellent course.
By Niky V V D C•
Jul 2, 2021
Muchas gracias
By Diana F•
Jun 30, 2021
EXCELENT!
By K. D r•
Aug 6, 2020
Great
By SHREYANSH K•
Jul 11, 2019
Great
By Isaac B G•
Jun 30, 2021
Good
By DANIEL J•
May 20, 2021
good
By Sanjay N•
Aug 8, 2020
good
By Shruti V•
Aug 2, 2017
I think that the grading for the courses can be a combination of peer review and some quizzes instead of only peer reviewing.