In this course we will take the social business opportunity that you have identified in the first course to a higher level. Specifically, you will develop a business model using the Business Model Canvas. Gradually you will also start writing your business plan. Moreover, you will be able to assess different organizational forms and select the one that is appropriate for your developed business model. By the end of the course you will be able to compare different social impact investment methods and choose the right funding strategy for your social venture. Note: It is highly recommended to have completed Course 1: 'Identifying Social Entrepreneurship Opportunities' before you start with this Course!...

EC

Jan 30, 2021

Already finishing the course, only one peer left to review . Also Seeking anybody to review my video pitch .in week one,I did social entrepreneurship and finished.

IK

Feb 17, 2019

Practical oriented course. I really enjoyed every bit of it. Already, I am equipped to go out there and execute my project.

By Hawra F A

Oct 10, 2020

I love my team! Never thought I'd meet people online and actually conduct an extended project with them, and actually imagine realizing it!

The instructors are still active and assign mentors to projects at the end of the course!

By EDNA C C

Jan 31, 2021

By Nathalie C

Aug 8, 2017

Me gustaron mucho los videos y ejemplos que se dieron, así como el material compartido que puedo usar para la integración del plan de negocio de la A.C.

By Tomasz F

Oct 17, 2017

We had to develop our ideas into real business projects. This is the most practical course I have ever attended at Coursera.

By Ifeanyi E K

Feb 18, 2019

By Kathya M M d C

Oct 18, 2020

I learned to put my ideas on writing and preparing a business plan that will allow me to accomplish my social mission.

By BLAND�N A S P

Nov 13, 2020

definitivamente recomiendo este curso ya que te da la oportunidad de desarrolla y aumentar tus conocimiento

By Sezin I

Dec 24, 2016

all steps are given so easy to understand with important details to apply

it is so good, do not miss!

By Jomar A Z

Jun 10, 2021

Thank you very much Coursera, excellent course, I have learned a lot.

By Charlotte K

Dec 18, 2017

I have learned a lot, and I'm ready for more.

By Carolina S M

Oct 4, 2020

Is an excellent course. I learned a lot

By Ariana D S E

Jun 3, 2021

Very good teaching in the course.

By Jesus Q M

May 1, 2021

THE COURSE WAS VERY INTERESTING

By Traci S

Sep 14, 2020

good value received

By Eduardo A I C

Jul 3, 2021

Excelente curso :)

By Lorena P

Feb 4, 2018

Excellent Course!!

By Alejandro T B

Jan 16, 2017

Excellent course.

By Niky V V D C

Jul 2, 2021

Muchas gracias

By Diana F

Jun 30, 2021

EXCELENT!

By K. D r

Aug 6, 2020

Great

By SHREYANSH K

Jul 11, 2019

Great

By Isaac B G

Jun 30, 2021

Good

By DANIEL J

May 20, 2021

good

By Sanjay N

Aug 8, 2020

good

By Shruti V

Aug 2, 2017

I think that the grading for the courses can be a combination of peer review and some quizzes instead of only peer reviewing.

