May 10, 2021
It is a beautiful course best and precise material collected from experts. One of the best course for enthusiasts who are new and want to work in the area of Social Entrepreneurship
Apr 17, 2017
As a business management student with a strong interest in this matter, I found the course really useful for those who are rather begginers in this subject.
By Vivian L D•
Dec 3, 2020
A very well-structured course introducing learners to concepts of social entrpreneurship. I love the idea of being able to collaborate with peers from around the world to discuss what problems to be solved and what the potential solutions may be. Peer-review mechanism also gives us the opportunity to learn from our peers or even expand the ideas further. Excellent job to the team at Copenhagen Business School!
By Susana C M•
May 22, 2017
Very interesting and challenging. Videos and rest of material provided is very appropriate, it´s not boring or unnecessary.
Interaction with your course mates is key, you get to know very inspiring people and their ideas or comments on yours are definitely very helpful. I'd definitely recommend it and no doubt I will follow on with the next course of this same program.
By Geert-Jan K•
Jul 26, 2020
Excellent introduction into social entrepreneurship! Insightful course material, and the combination with a strong practical component ("start building your own venture") really helps coming to grips with the concepts, ideas -- and figuring out what it means for YOU to build up a social venture. Great job by the CBS team!
By Ludovica M•
Feb 7, 2017
I loved this course and is showing to be very useful to build up my own startup. Also, I have met GREAT collegues on the MOOC and we will continue to collaborate!
By Alicia C S•
Apr 18, 2017
By Sherif M•
Aug 26, 2020
I am enjoying the program. The part I found difficult even though I spent a considerable time, was trying to find a team to join. Thanks
By Leona S•
Jul 11, 2020
Working in groups with people all over the world is hard but well worth it. Learnt so much about social issues and new ways of working
By Tony S•
Oct 8, 2017
The course could be organized better. There is no internal means of communicating with fellow students, which is a required activity in the course. During the group formation process, many people had difficulty joining others, and expressed frustration in the forum and offline. After several hours of researching, (sometimes) finding, and communicating with my fellow students, I ended up forming a group outside of Coursera, since the group formation process was so clumsy.
The content focuses too much on Business school rhetoric regarding old and emerging definitions of what constitutes a Social Enterprise. This is totally fine for introductory purposes, but this kind of research is included through several weeks of learning, and isn't productive in later weeks.
The peer-review grading process needs some work. The course assignments are cumulative in nature, but the grading is individualized. The students submit an exercise which develops the concept for each week, and the assignments build up, one after the other, toward developing the overall idea. But the grading is based on individual weekly assignments, and we didn't always have the larger picture of the concept, visible in earlier and later assignments, when we were doing our peer reviews.
By Mina T•
Feb 1, 2020
This course was exactly what I needed at the time I needed it. Well-organised, it introduces new concepts in a staged way, beginning in the videos and extending throughout the readings and assignments. I also enjoyed the hands-on approach, and I am happy to have made new friends in the group assignments (though it would have been nice if there were more interaction in the discussions, but I do understand we all have demanding and complicated lives :) Looking forward to the next course in the Social Entrepreneurship Specialization, thank you CBS for delivering a useful course that really adds knowledge and inspiration to individuals seeking to become social entrepreneurs :)
By Zita P•
Mar 25, 2017
I am very thankful for this course, as I am at the beggining of starting my own Sociale Enterprise. It made it possible for me to see the social problem as a whole and not focused only on the business idea that I had already in my mind. So eventually, my idea got even better, thanks to the learnings and exercises from this MOOC. I am looking forward to learn more in the follwing courses of this specialisation. I am sure its gonna be a remarkable added value to my venture! And finally thanks very much for the many many precious optional readings! Good luck to everyone else who wishes to start a Social Enterprise. I highly recomand this course!
By Ryan C•
May 10, 2020
I found the value of this course tremendous and well worth your time. I have Master's degree in addition to a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Despite this, I found this course welcoming to beginners, but also very helpful for people with advanced education. The focus on practical steps to starting a social enterprise blended with inspiring and informative videos and research-based literature. Glad to add this skillset to my toolkit and proud to be a Copenhagen Business School alumni.
By Sarthak B•
Nov 3, 2020
This is the first time I engaged in a group project in MOOC environment. I think this is the crucial missing link in making peer learning a mainstream component of any course. I found the course to be the most challenging and (hence) also the most rewarding MOOC I've done so far. The content is easily approachable by beginners and yet provides ample avenues to gain mastery by putting the concepts to practice. Gratitude to the instructor and his team!
By Mariana M I•
Feb 7, 2017
The Mooc was amazing! I really enjoyed to connect with people from all over the world; all the assignments gave me the task to improve my English skills as well as vocabulary, my group was incredible; we still talk and help each other in our endeavours!
By Darshan B•
Jan 11, 2021
Brilliantly structured course. Very informative. Quite engaging as well with babele projects, assignments, reviewing others assignments. Overall loved it. And would really like to continue with the other two courses in this specialization.
By Sambhrami P•
Jun 23, 2020
This course allowed me to connect with various people from different countries. It teaches us the importance of researching root causes of a social problem, reflect on our skills, find step-by-step solutions for the social problem.
By Patricia M K•
Sep 5, 2020
This is a very interesting course and allowed me to realize an idea I thought would be social entrepreneurship is actually a charity. This course helped clarify a lot and gave me good information to work off of.
By Mateus D•
Jun 11, 2020
The course is great, with good readings well chosen. It should be only more updated: the MyC4 case was prepared un 2014 and updated in 2015, but it is still a long time ago. You could suggest newer articles also
By Jomar A Z•
Jun 11, 2021
Thank you very much for the course, it has been a great contribution to the development of my career, helping me to expand the concepts I had and to strengthen my social entrepreneurship.
By Aamrapali S•
May 11, 2021
By Lucy V•
Feb 13, 2022
Un curso en el que aprendes a través de la participación. Excelente metodología. Solo habría que actualizar los links de algunas lecturas, pues ya no corresponden.
By Josefa J I•
Mar 13, 2017
It is a very well constructed course, even for someone that has no experience in entrepreneurship. Working in groups online it's quite challenging though.
By Ivette P C P•
Sep 4, 2017
Great course to have the bases to identify opportunities for social entrepreneurship. And also to meet people that have the same interests that you have.
By Usman G•
Jan 17, 2021
Very interesting and enlightening beginning for someone like me who has the passion but lack basic foundation of the social sciences.
By Juan D B V•
Jul 19, 2020
A great course where you get to know peers from all over the world and at the same time think of business ideas! Really recommend it.
By Tofail A•
Sep 27, 2019
To me the "Identifying Social Entrepreneurship Opportunities" is time demanding course. Thank you for this valued opportunity...