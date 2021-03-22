By Dylan V•
Mar 22, 2021
This course was very insightful and included a lot of different social entrepreneurs who were eager to share their story. I definitely recommend this course to anyone who is an aspiring entrepreneur, entering college, or even a new job as it will allow you to understand the importance of not only your personal mission, but your overall impact on society.
By Kamalesh T•
Oct 10, 2020
There were many key takeaways from this course, it was flexible to the core - but its just the beginning - lots of practice is essential but this course is a comprehensive guidelines of todo towards the approach of becoming a social entrepreneur !
By LEE C G J•
Oct 10, 2020
Insightful and practical.
By Niyan F•
Jul 10, 2021
I LOVED this course! The stories from the Social Entrepreneurs were so inspiring and they gave great insight into what it takes to be a Social Entrepreneur. It really helped me to gain insight into this area. I highly recommend this course!!!
By Alex D T•
Dec 28, 2020
great insights, eye opening examples from those who dared to venture
By Jaidath M•
May 3, 2021
This was an excellent course. It was very informative and i was able to relate to the various social entrepreneurs. I was inspired to continue my work and felt a sense of vindication in my current efforts. I was also able to learn new skills and techniques to achieve more impact and to be better organised
By shimab S•
Jun 28, 2021
A genuinely insightful introduction to the topic of social entrepreneurship. The content is beneficial. I am currently building a social enterprise, and this course has given me another boost of confidence to carry on.
By Ayasha N I•
Jun 13, 2021
good course
By 2.21914E+11 T S•
Dec 9, 2021
super
By Lay T C•
May 11, 2021
Very basic