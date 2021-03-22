Chevron Left
About the Course

Do you have an idea that could help solve a societal problem? Are you wondering if starting a social enterprise is the best way to go forward? You are thinking about becoming a social entrepreneur! In this course, you’ll critically examine what makes for a good idea, and whether that idea requires starting a new business. You’ll craft a personal immersion plan while considering different ways to create impact. You’ll explore the personal challenges and connections to your life’s purpose before deciding to commit to becoming a social entrepreneur. Each week, you’ll see and hear from 11 real-life social entrepreneurs, working around the world, and sharing the lessons they’ve learned as well as the mistakes they’ve made and how you can overcome them. Among their experiences are: providing clean water in India and the Dominican Republic, warming premature babies without incubators, improving education in Africa and Detroit, and providing affordable fresh food to low-income residents of Los Angeles. Ultimately, you’ll be able to decide whether your idea is necessary for the world, and if starting a social enterprise is the right path for you. This course is based on the book “Becoming a Social Entrepreneur: Starting Out, Scaling Up and Staying True” by Michael Gordon....
By Dylan V

Mar 22, 2021

This course was very insightful and included a lot of different social entrepreneurs who were eager to share their story. I definitely recommend this course to anyone who is an aspiring entrepreneur, entering college, or even a new job as it will allow you to understand the importance of not only your personal mission, but your overall impact on society.

By Kamalesh T

Oct 10, 2020

There were many key takeaways from this course, it was flexible to the core - but its just the beginning - lots of practice is essential but this course is a comprehensive guidelines of todo towards the approach of becoming a social entrepreneur !

By LEE C G J

Oct 10, 2020

Insightful and practical.

By Niyan F

Jul 10, 2021

I LOVED this course! The stories from the Social Entrepreneurs were so inspiring and they gave great insight into what it takes to be a Social Entrepreneur. It really helped me to gain insight into this area. I highly recommend this course!!!

By Alex D T

Dec 28, 2020

great insights, eye opening examples from those who dared to venture

By Jaidath M

May 3, 2021

This was an excellent course. It was very informative and i was able to relate to the various social entrepreneurs. I was inspired to continue my work and felt a sense of vindication in my current efforts. I was also able to learn new skills and techniques to achieve more impact and to be better organised

By shimab S

Jun 28, 2021

A genuinely insightful introduction to the topic of social entrepreneurship. The content is beneficial.  I am currently building a social enterprise, and this course has given me another boost of confidence to carry on.

 

By Ayasha N I

Jun 13, 2021

good course

By 2.21914E+11 T S

Dec 9, 2021

super

By Lay T C

May 11, 2021

Very basic

