NR
Oct 1, 2020
Such an amazing MOOC, I found the content very complete and valuable. I can really identify a before and after of my knowledge thanks to this MOOC.
WW
Apr 15, 2021
This is the most engaging course I have ever had. The mentor is really active and keep monitoring your progress. Great Course.
By Balasubramaniam M•
Mar 19, 2020
The only course to be interactive and you get to interact with the faculty.
By Johleen K•
Jun 29, 2020
This is an awesome course and i would recommend this course and the other first 2 courses on social entrepreneurship for those who would like to start a social enterprise (SE). It provides many examples, failed and successful social enterprises that give the learners the perspective and also shared experience. Which is very important for any SE to mirror so that they can choose the right path for their own SE. Thank you.
By Edoardo T•
Mar 3, 2021
Great course, lots of interesting info. Would have liked more depth sometimes, but overall I can't do anything except giving 5 out of 5. Thanks to Professor Hockerts and his fellows for this fantastic experience.
By Nuria G S R•
Oct 2, 2020
Such an amazing MOOC, I found the content very complete and valuable. I can really identify a before and after of my knowledge thanks to this MOOC.
By William•
Apr 16, 2021
This is the most engaging course I have ever had. The mentor is really active and keep monitoring your progress. Great Course.
By Jomar A Z•
Jun 16, 2021
Excellent course, thank you very much, I have been able to learn many very important aspects about social entrepreneurship.
By Hawra F A•
Nov 27, 2020
A good and challenging conclusion to the specialization :)
By Larissa S U•
Jun 22, 2021
me ayudo bastante y abrio mi mente emprendedora
By Fernando D C E•
Mar 1, 2021
Great course and specialization!
By Raisha A V Y•
Jul 2, 2021
A very interesting course!
By Lorena P•
Feb 4, 2018
Excellent Course!!
By Jesus Q M•
May 3, 2021
is a good teacher
By Eduardo A I C•
Jul 3, 2021
Excelente curso
By Moses O•
Jun 12, 2017
Great Course!
By Traci S•
Sep 14, 2020
very good
By K. D r•
Aug 5, 2020
Its great
By Isaac B G•
Jul 2, 2021
Good
By Diana F•
Jul 2, 2021
GOOD
By DANIEL J•
Jun 1, 2021
.
By ADITYA R A•
Oct 13, 2020
it was a very nice course
By BLAND�N A S P•
Dec 17, 2020
Excelente
By Urs W•
May 15, 2021
Still (part 3 of Coursera specialization) great fun and learning in our luckily stable core group, here writing the business plan. Finally also a mentor was assigned which was helpful. Overall good value for the money of course.
Less good: hardly any other co-students are left at this stage to peer-review the assignments. A second mentor was assigned (late, why?), who never answered.
And as throughout the course, the relation between Coursera instructions and the CBS project were not consistent. E.g. does the business plan have to be a separate document (as we did) or just a link to the Babele website (as the few others I could review did essentially)?
It seems.CBS is not focusing energy in improving the.Coursera route, but is very active otherwise, currently Covid-wise, which is both understandabke and laudable. But the drop off rate and missing reviews are not the best sign.
By Harish•
Sep 12, 2020
some of the course are locked