Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unleashing the Impact of your Social Enterprise by Copenhagen Business School

4.7
stars
68 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

In Course 3 of this Specialization you will first of all learn about Social Impact Assessment. Hence you will be able to develop a method to evaluate the social mission that you achieve while implementing your business plan. Next you will outline an appropriate communication strategy for your social enterprise and will demonstrate how to market your products and services to beneficiaries and other customers. Here you will employ an adaptable communication strategy as you move from early adopters to a broader market share. Furthermore you will determine growth strategies and how you can scale or replicate your business plan internationally in order to reach a larger number of beneficiaries. In particular you will discuss organic growth, social franchising, and an open source approach. Finally, you will evaluate exit strategies. Thus you will review options social enterprises have when they need to finance their growth but the original funders can not or do not want to finance the expansion. Course 3 will be completed by your Capstone project, which will ask you to submit the final business plan of your social venture. Note: It is highly recommended to have completed Course 1 & 2 of the Social Entrepreneurship Specialization before starting this Course!...

Top reviews

NR

Oct 1, 2020

Such an amazing MOOC, I found the content very complete and valuable. I can really identify a before and after of my knowledge thanks to this MOOC.

WW

Apr 15, 2021

This is the most engaging course I have ever had. The mentor is really active and keep monitoring your progress. Great Course.

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for Unleashing the Impact of your Social Enterprise

By Balasubramaniam M

Mar 19, 2020

The only course to be interactive and you get to interact with the faculty.

By Johleen K

Jun 29, 2020

This is an awesome course and i would recommend this course and the other first 2 courses on social entrepreneurship for those who would like to start a social enterprise (SE). It provides many examples, failed and successful social enterprises that give the learners the perspective and also shared experience. Which is very important for any SE to mirror so that they can choose the right path for their own SE. Thank you.

By Edoardo T

Mar 3, 2021

Great course, lots of interesting info. Would have liked more depth sometimes, but overall I can't do anything except giving 5 out of 5. Thanks to Professor Hockerts and his fellows for this fantastic experience.

By Nuria G S R

Oct 2, 2020

Such an amazing MOOC, I found the content very complete and valuable. I can really identify a before and after of my knowledge thanks to this MOOC.

By William

Apr 16, 2021

This is the most engaging course I have ever had. The mentor is really active and keep monitoring your progress. Great Course.

By Jomar A Z

Jun 16, 2021

Excellent course, thank you very much, I have been able to learn many very important aspects about social entrepreneurship.

By Hawra F A

Nov 27, 2020

A good and challenging conclusion to the specialization :)

By Larissa S U

Jun 22, 2021

m​e ayudo bastante y abrio mi mente emprendedora

By Fernando D C E

Mar 1, 2021

Great course and specialization!

By Raisha A V Y

Jul 2, 2021

A very interesting course!

By Lorena P

Feb 4, 2018

Excellent Course!!

By Jesus Q M

May 3, 2021

is a good teacher

By Eduardo A I C

Jul 3, 2021

Excelente curso

By Moses O

Jun 12, 2017

Great Course!

By Traci S

Sep 14, 2020

very good

By K. D r

Aug 5, 2020

Its great

By Isaac B G

Jul 2, 2021

Good

By Diana F

Jul 2, 2021

GOOD

By DANIEL J

Jun 1, 2021

.

By ADITYA R A

Oct 13, 2020

it was a very nice course

By BLAND�N A S P

Dec 17, 2020

Excelente

By Urs W

May 15, 2021

Still (part 3 of Coursera specialization) great fun and learning in our luckily stable core group, here writing the business plan. Finally also a mentor was assigned which was helpful. Overall good value for the money of course.

Less good: hardly any other co-students are left at this stage to peer-review the assignments. A second mentor was assigned (late, why?), who never answered.

And as throughout the course, the relation between Coursera instructions and the CBS project were not consistent. E.g. does the business plan have to be a separate document (as we did) or just a link to the Babele website (as the few others I could review did essentially)?

It seems.CBS is not focusing energy in improving the.Coursera route, but is very active otherwise, currently Covid-wise, which is both understandabke and laudable. But the drop off rate and missing reviews are not the best sign.

By Harish

Sep 12, 2020

some of the course are locked

