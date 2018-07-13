By Andrea•
Jul 13, 2018
Instructors were better in Course 1.Examples of what a solicitation calendar usually looks like and includes would have been nice for visual learners.Instructions provided only for Microsoft Office, not MacOS.Staff did not reply to comments posted on Discussion Boards.No way to report incongruence in grading by people who admittedly (through discussion posts) were not even interest in actually grading assignments.
By Sidney W•
Dec 2, 2019
Content is excellent. If the assessments matched them, I would give this course a 5. Unfortunately, the pedagogy and attention to detail of the assignments is poor. For example, one assignment was mis-interpreted by multiple students, indicating a lack of clarity in the directions. Another said there were five parts, but when time to turn in the assignment there were seven parts required. It's not bad, just frustrating.
Also, since there is no "teacher" and all assignments are graded by others in the course, it is a case of the blind leading the blind. Most people give high grades, but don't give much actionable feedback. Also, since no one grading is an expert, I wasn't sure if what I was doing was "good" or just fit the rubric. I guess I'll find out when I get a job!
By Michelle W•
Jan 25, 2021
This course is just ok. There is a lot of content but I really wish they would have included more visual examples/samples in the lessons and especially for the graded assignments. Many times I found the directions unclear and there was no one I could ask/no sample to view. It wasn't until after I submitted assignments and was able to view others' assignments that I realized I may have not understood the instrutions. Also, I'm still waiting on a grade for one of my assignments, and participation from other learners seems low.
By Melissa W•
Apr 8, 2020
This course provided me with a very good understanding of how annual campaigns work. There was a great deal of information to absorb, and the reasons I don't give it five stars are two - (1) one of the presenters spoke too quickly and (2) it took three months to get sufficient reviews of my final project.
By steve W•
Sep 9, 2019
In general this course was okay. The video lessons seemed to go way too fast and on this course, as opposed to the Foundations course, I really struggled to get peer reviews/fair peer reviews. Also, the level of engagement by other users was dramatically lower. I saw no responses in the forums, it was hard to peer review, and despite my many pleas for assistance, I could not find people to review my assignments. The content was still good and the structure was generally okay.
I also reported an error in one of the quizzes and the response did not address my concern. I also reported a bogus peer review and the response was completely useless. Peer Review assignments will lead to my abandoning this certificate course.
By Yuliya B•
Nov 5, 2019
Loved the course! a lot of interesting information and well structured. All you need to know about annual giving
By Felix M K•
Oct 9, 2019
Great insights here
By Gregoire L A P•
Dec 12, 2018
Good content
thanks
By Geraldine A•
Jun 1, 2020
I learned a lot from this course. Methodology is good, but still prefer that there's a scheduled class where students and the professor could ask questions, and discuss more about the report/ assignments.
By David P•
Oct 30, 2019
I think the info was good. However, I am extremely frustrated with the lack of participation so I can get my assignments graded, as well as grading others.
By Ranjit K•
Nov 29, 2021
Nice course
By BEGOÑA G•
Sep 19, 2021
Theory is very interesting but I feel like the practice part is not well explained nor has enough examples, there are tasks we have to make that I yet don't understand and have no idea how to get an explanation.