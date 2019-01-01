Michelle Poesy joined Development and Alumni Relations at UC Davis as the Senior Director of Annual and Special Gifts in September of 2014. Prior to joining UC Davis, she was the Director of Annual and Special Gifts at Washington State University for four years. She has fifteen years of event management experience, including university events and community festivals and events. During that time, she also managed city and county tourism promotion and programs. Michelle received a B.S. in Communication-Advertising from the University of Idaho.